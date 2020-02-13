News

White House

Hope Hicks Returns to Trump Admin as Part of 2020 Reelection Effort

By
Hope Hicks departs at the conclusion of her closed door interview at the House Judiciary Committee, after almost seven hours of questioning, Washington, DC, June 19, 2019. (Mike Theiler/Reuters)

Hope Hicks is returning to the White House in a new role after resigning nearly two years ago as communications director, the Trump administration announced Thursday.

Hicks had been previously serving as the chief communications officer at Fox, and sources told The New York Times that Hicks would be returning to focus on reelection efforts for Trump, serving as a “counselor to the president” under Jared Kushner.

“There is no one more devoted to implementing President Trump’s agenda than Hope Hicks,” Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, said in a statement. “We are excited to have her back on the team.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham praised Hicks as “one of the most talented and savvy individuals I have come across.”

“She has always impressed me with her quiet confidence, loyalty and expertise,” Grisham said. “I am beyond thrilled to welcome Hope back to the White House.”

Hicks worked for Ivanka Trump on her fashion brand before joining the 2016 Trump campaign and rising up the ranks, eventually becoming one of the president’s closest confidants.

She resigned in 2018, days after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Russian interference in the 2016 election amid former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, during which she admitted to telling white lies as part of her role.

Hicks gave closed-door testimony to the House Judiciary Committee last year after being subpoenaed by Representative Jerry Nadler as part of further investigations into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

