House Cancels Thursday Session over Security Concerns

The House canceled plans to hold a Thursday session after security officials warned of a potential plot by an unnamed militant group to breach the Capitol, according to a new report.

While the Senate plans to be in session Thursday, the House will hold its final votes of the week on Wednesday evening over concerns of credible threats of violence, according to the Washington Post.

Extremists have reportedly circulated threats for March 4, which they have called the “true Inauguration Day” when former President Donald Trump will be sworn in for a second term.

In a memo on Wednesday, House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy Blodgett told lawmakers that the Capitol Police have “enhanced their security posture” in response to the threats. National Guard troops remain posted at the Capitol, he added.

Members and staff have also been encouraged to park in garages and use underground tunnels whenever possible. Lawmakers received similar instructions ahead of the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

