House Democrats Announce Vote to Remove Taylor Greene from Committee Assignments

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a debate in Washington, January 13, 2021. (House TV via Reuters)

House Democrats on Wednesday announced that a floor vote will be held Thursday to remove Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments after House Republicans refused to take swift action against the conspiracy-mongering Georgia congresswoman.

“I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement.

Advertisement

Hoyer added that the Rules Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution on Thursday.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.