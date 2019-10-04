House Democrats Demand Documents from Pence for Impeachment Inquiry

Vice President Mike Pence (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

House Democrats on Friday demanded Vice President Mike Pence turn over documents they consider relevant to the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The chairmen of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight and Reform Committees sent a letter to Pence citing reports that he may have listened in on a July phone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump urged Zelensky to look into corruption allegations against Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden and Biden’s son, Hunter.

“Recently, public reports have raised questions about any role you may have played in conveying or reinforcing the President’s stark message to the Ukrainian President,” wrote the three chairmen, Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Eliot Engel (D., N.Y.), and Elijah Cummings (D., Md.).

Schiff, Engel, and Cummings are also seeking information about a meeting between Pence and Zelensky that took place on September 1. They wrote that any failure to comply with their requests on Pence’s part “shall constitute evidence of obstruction of justice of the House’s impeachment inquiry and may be used as an adverse inference against you and the president.”

Pence’s office released a statement saying it had received the letter after it was released to the media, and that “Given the scope [of the letter], it does not appear to be a serious request but just another attempt by the Do Nothing Democrats to call attention to their partisan impeachment.”

On Thursday, the three committee chairmen released records of text messages between several U.S. officials that imply the White House tried to coordinate investigations of foreign meddling in the 2016 presidential election and a Ukrainian natural-gas company on whose board Hunter Biden sat with Ukraine’s government.

House Democrats launched their impeachment inquiry against Trump last week after allegations arose that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine to pressure the country to conduct an investigation that would damage Joe Biden, his political rival.