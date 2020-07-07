News

U.S.

House Democrats Include Removal of Confederate Statues from U.S. Capitol in Funding Bill

By
The Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., May 14, 2020 (Erin Scott/Reuters)

House Democrats released a draft of a federal funding bill that includes a provision ordering the removal of Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol Monday, laying the groundwork for a potential fight over the issue later this year.

The provision in the fiscal year 2021 legislative branch funding bill orders the removal of statues and busts of those who served the Confederacy or have “unambiguous records of racial intolerance.” 

A summary of the bill specifically mentions the removal of statues of Charles Aycock, John C. Calhoun, and James Paul Clarke, as well as the bust of Roger B. Taney. The men served as North Carolina governor, vice president, Arkansas senator, and chief justice of the Supreme Court respectively. 

Aycock was a segregationist, Calhoun argued in favor of slavery, Clark supported white supremacy, and Taney wrote the opinion in the Dred Scott case, a ruling that blacks “were not intended to be” American citizens under the Constitution.

The provision also calls for the removal of all Confederate statues and busts that pay tribute to individuals who voluntarily served in the Confederate military or the military of a state while it was rebelling against the U.S., and anyone who served as a Confederate government official.

The House Appropriations Committee’s bill provides more than $4 billion to fund the legislative branch in the fiscal year beginning in October. Congress must send its appropriations bills to the president’s desk by late September each year, but lawmakers are regularly forced to pass a series of continuing resolutions to keep the government running at current spending levels in lieu of reaching an agreement on the bill. The bill in its current form is unlikely to become law but could act as a template for continuing resolutions, which may or may not include the statue-removal provision.

Congress and states and municipalities nationwide have made efforts in recent weeks to remove Confederate tributes as protests and riots have sparked a larger conversation about race and history in the U.S. 

Comments

Last month, House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.,) removed the portraits of former House speakers who served the Confederacy and the Republican-controlled Senate included a provision in a defense bill that would rename military assets that are named after Confederates. 

President Trump threatened to veto the defense bill, and last month defended monuments that “represent our History & Heritage, both… the good and the bad” in a tweet.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

Year Zero

By
Every cultural revolution starts at year zero, whether explicitly or implicitly. The French Revolution recalibrated the calendar to begin anew, and the genocidal Pol Pot declared his own Cambodian revolutionary ascension as the beginning of time. Somewhere after May 25, 2020, the death of George Floyd, while ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Year Zero

By
Every cultural revolution starts at year zero, whether explicitly or implicitly. The French Revolution recalibrated the calendar to begin anew, and the genocidal Pol Pot declared his own Cambodian revolutionary ascension as the beginning of time. Somewhere after May 25, 2020, the death of George Floyd, while ... Read More
Education

Destroy the ‘Public’ Education System

By
‘Public” schools have been a catastrophe for the United States. This certainly isn’t an original assertion, but as we watch thousands of authoritarian brats tearing down the legacies of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, it’s more apparent than ever. State-run schools have undercut two fundamental ... Read More
Education

Destroy the ‘Public’ Education System

By
‘Public” schools have been a catastrophe for the United States. This certainly isn’t an original assertion, but as we watch thousands of authoritarian brats tearing down the legacies of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, it’s more apparent than ever. State-run schools have undercut two fundamental ... Read More
Culture

Netflix Must Cancel Barack Obama

By
Boeing executive Niel Golightly has been forced to resign because of a scandal. The scandal is that in 1987, when he was a 29-year-old Navy pilot, he thought that putting women in combat roles was a bad idea, and he said so. If this sort of thing is our new standard for corporate behavior, then how can ... Read More
Culture

Netflix Must Cancel Barack Obama

By
Boeing executive Niel Golightly has been forced to resign because of a scandal. The scandal is that in 1987, when he was a 29-year-old Navy pilot, he thought that putting women in combat roles was a bad idea, and he said so. If this sort of thing is our new standard for corporate behavior, then how can ... Read More
U.S.

A Data Double Take: Police Shootings

By
In a recent article, social scientist Patrick Ball revisited his and Kristian Lum’s 2015 study, which made a compelling argument for the underreporting of lethal police shootings by the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS). Lum and Ball’s study may be old, but it bears revisiting amid debates over the American ... Read More
U.S.

A Data Double Take: Police Shootings

By
In a recent article, social scientist Patrick Ball revisited his and Kristian Lum’s 2015 study, which made a compelling argument for the underreporting of lethal police shootings by the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS). Lum and Ball’s study may be old, but it bears revisiting amid debates over the American ... Read More
Culture

A Triumph at Mount Rushmore

By
If nothing else, President Donald Trump’s July Fourth speech at Mount Rushmore clarified the battle lines of our culture war. The New York Times called the speech “dark and divisive,” while an Associated Press headline declared, “Trump pushes racial division.” A Washington Post story said the speech ... Read More
Culture

A Triumph at Mount Rushmore

By
If nothing else, President Donald Trump’s July Fourth speech at Mount Rushmore clarified the battle lines of our culture war. The New York Times called the speech “dark and divisive,” while an Associated Press headline declared, “Trump pushes racial division.” A Washington Post story said the speech ... Read More
Education

Meritocracy without Meeting

By
Harvard University announced that it was canceling in-person classes for the entire upcoming academic year because of COVID-19. Students can attend digital Harvard for the exact same price. Some of my fellow conservatives are wondering if the stresses of pandemic conditions will finally pop an over-inflated ... Read More
Education

Meritocracy without Meeting

By
Harvard University announced that it was canceling in-person classes for the entire upcoming academic year because of COVID-19. Students can attend digital Harvard for the exact same price. Some of my fellow conservatives are wondering if the stresses of pandemic conditions will finally pop an over-inflated ... Read More
Culture

How Long Will Margaret Sanger Last?

By
Much of the radical Left is at present consumed by a feverish desire to erase from U.S. history anyone whom they’ve deemed in some way insufficiently loyal to the progressive creed of 2020. The statue-toppling brigades have exercised little discretion in determining which of our leaders are no longer fit for ... Read More
Culture

How Long Will Margaret Sanger Last?

By
Much of the radical Left is at present consumed by a feverish desire to erase from U.S. history anyone whom they’ve deemed in some way insufficiently loyal to the progressive creed of 2020. The statue-toppling brigades have exercised little discretion in determining which of our leaders are no longer fit for ... Read More