News

Law & the Courts

House Democrats Open Campaign Finance Investigation into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

By
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., August 24, 2020. (Tom Williams/Reuters)

House Democrats said Monday they would open an investigation into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over accusations that he broke campaign finance laws in pushing his employees to make campaign contributions to Republicans that he would later reimburse.

House Committee on Oversight and Reform chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D., N.Y.) said in a statement that the committee would open an investigation and called on the Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service to immediately suspend DeJoy, whom “they never should have hired in the first place,” she said. 

Maloney’s announcement followed a Washington Post report that DeJoy and his aides would allegedly pressure employees at his former business, New Breed Logistics in North Carolina, to make donations and attend fundraisers at DeJoy’s mansion — events which regularly drew $100,000 or more apiece. Former employees say they made payments between 2003 and 2014 and would then allegedly receive large bonuses to offset the cost of their contributions at the instruction of DeJoy, the Post reported.

DeJoy was not aware any employees had felt pressured to make donations, a spokesperson told the Post.

While not a crime to encourage employees to make donations, reimbursing them for their contributions would be a violation of North Carolina and federal elections laws.

Maloney said DeJoy faces “criminal exposure” not only if the allegations are true, “but also for lying to our committee under oath.”

DeJoy gave testimony under oath to the House Oversight committee last month, during which he denied having repaid executives for contributions to President Trump’s campaign.

While Democrats including the Democratic Attorneys General Association and Representative Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) called for an independent investigation, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) called on the North Carolina attorney general to open a criminal investigation.

“These are very serious allegations that must be investigated immediately, independent of Donald Trump’s Justice Department,” Schumer said in a statement Sunday.

President Trump, when asked whether he was open to an investigation into DeJoy during a news conference on Monday said, “Sure, sure, let the investigations go.” He also said DeJoy should lose his job “if something can be proven that he did something wrong.”

Comments

The postmaster general’s short tenure has been marked by controversy as Democrats have accused DeJoy, a Trump ally, of implementing changes to slow mail delivery to damage mail-in voting in the November election, as the president has repeatedly expressed distrust of mail voting.

“I am not engaged in sabotaging the election,” DeJoy said in his testimony last month. “We will do everything in our power and structure to deliver the ballots on time.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

Trump, Race, and Class

By
There are some stunning indications that the supposedly satanic racist Donald Trump could be polling in some surveys around a 35-40 approval rate among Latinos and 20–30 percent among African Americans. Other polls are more equivocal but suggest an unexpected Trump surge among minority voters. If those polls ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump, Race, and Class

By
There are some stunning indications that the supposedly satanic racist Donald Trump could be polling in some surveys around a 35-40 approval rate among Latinos and 20–30 percent among African Americans. Other polls are more equivocal but suggest an unexpected Trump surge among minority voters. If those polls ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Police Crisis

By
American policing is heading for a crisis. Cops are going to keep showing up for work. They’re not going to go on strike and parade in front of local police stations with picket signs. But they are going to stop performing the kind of proactive police work that every good cop knows is what really prevents ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Police Crisis

By
American policing is heading for a crisis. Cops are going to keep showing up for work. They’re not going to go on strike and parade in front of local police stations with picket signs. But they are going to stop performing the kind of proactive police work that every good cop knows is what really prevents ... Read More
Culture

Is Nationalism Curative or Fatal?

By
At the very end of my summer, I felt as if I’d experienced the end of the pandemic, or at least I got a foretaste of the end. In the New Jersey beach town my family goes to each year, I went ten entire days without seeing a mask, or wearing one myself. Part of this was accomplished with savvy planning. We got a ... Read More
Culture

Is Nationalism Curative or Fatal?

By
At the very end of my summer, I felt as if I’d experienced the end of the pandemic, or at least I got a foretaste of the end. In the New Jersey beach town my family goes to each year, I went ten entire days without seeing a mask, or wearing one myself. Part of this was accomplished with savvy planning. We got a ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Can’t Defund New York

By
Andrew Cuomo can relax. President Trump’s theatrical threat to defund New York and other jurisdictions wracked by rioting isn’t going to amount to much.   In the middle of an intense feud with Cuomo, the president signed a memorandum last week purporting to punish select cities for their ineffectual ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Can’t Defund New York

By
Andrew Cuomo can relax. President Trump’s theatrical threat to defund New York and other jurisdictions wracked by rioting isn’t going to amount to much.   In the middle of an intense feud with Cuomo, the president signed a memorandum last week purporting to punish select cities for their ineffectual ... Read More