News

White House

House Democrats Release Text Excerpts from Volker Testimony Alleging Trump Pressure on Ukraine

By
Kurt Volker, then-U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, during an interview with Reuters in Kiev in 2017 (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

The chairs of the House Committees released a document late Thursday night containing text messages that “reflect serious concerns raised by a State Department official about the detrimental effects of withholding crucial military assistance from Ukraine, and the importance of setting up a meeting between President Trump and the Ukrainian president without further delay.” The texts come after a closed-door briefing with former special representative to Ukraine negotiations Kurt Volker.

The released texts, which include conversations between Volker, Gordon Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union, and Bill Taylor, the chargé d’affaires in Ukraine, imply that State Department officials were working at the behest of the White House to coordinate with Ukraine for the investigations mentioned by Trump in his July phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky.

The morning of the July 25 call, Volker texted Andriy Yermak, a top Ukrainian aid, saying “Heard from the White House—assuming President Z convinces Trump he will investigate/‘get to the bottom of what happened’ in 2016, we will nail down date for visit to Washington.”

The document also reveals that Sondland and Volker, in coordination with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, helped coordinate a statement for Zelensky that would have committed Ukraine to exploring investigations before a visit to the White House.

Yermak texted Volker on August 10 asking for confirmation on a date for Zelensky’s visit with Trump, in order to hold a press briefing in which the Ukrainians would announce the visit and outline their “vision for the reboot of US-UKRAINE relationship, including among other things Burisma and election meddling.” The whistleblower complaint alleging Trump’s deliberate withholding of aid from Ukraine in exchange for an agreement to investigate was filed two days later, on August 12.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) was made aware of the complaint before it was filed.

Comments

After news of the delayed military aid to Ukraine was revealed in late August, Trump cancelled a trip to Warsaw, Poland, where he was scheduled to meet Zelensky. Bill Taylor asked Volker and Sondland for clarification on the situation.

“Are we now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigations?” Taylor texted on Sept. 1, before stating on Sept. 9, “I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.”

Comments

Most Popular

Education

Unrest and Inaction at Notre Dame

By
All is not well at my alma mater, the University of Notre Dame. A couple of weeks ago, anonymous students put up unauthorized posters on campus that read “There’s queer blood on homophobic hands,” suggesting that Notre Dame students, faculty, and alumni were responsible for violence. Here’s more on the ... Read More
U.S.

Here Comes Bush . . . ?

By
A source in Texas told me that George P. Bush, currently the state’s land commissioner, already is running a quiet campaign for lieutenant governor. His people would not exactly confirm that, but what they did say was, in a sense, more interesting: Who says it’s lieutenant governor? “While he wouldn’t ... Read More
U.S.

NRA 1, San Francisco Board of Supervisors 0

By
Remember last month when San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization and ordered city employees to “take every reasonable step to limit” business interactions with the NRA and its supporters? The one that our David ... Read More
White House

The Senate Should Change Its Rules on Impeachment

By
Now that the House has launched an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, the Senate should reform its antiquated rules for the looming trial. Under current procedures, a trial produces the worst of both worlds. If the House has a flimsy case, the Senate must still put the country through the wrenching, ... Read More
Film & TV

Joker: The Most Unsettling of All Comic-Book Movies

By
Where does evil come from? Joker offers the most banal answer imaginable -- budget cuts for social workers -- but it’s a devastatingly effective portrait of a serial killer in formation, bringing to mind a long, sickening line of American psychos. More than any comic-book movie to date, Joker, directed with ... Read More
U.S.

Hunter Biden: The Most Comprehensive Timeline

By
Late Summer 2006: Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, purchase the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors. According to an unnamed executive quoted in Politico in August, James Biden declared to employees on his first day, “Don’t worry about investors. We've got people all around the world who want to ... Read More