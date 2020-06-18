House Dems Float Possible $1.5 Trillion Infrastructure Legislation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., June 11, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) told reporters on Thursday that Democrats were readying a possible $1.5 trillion infrastructure spending bill.

There have already been various proposals to tie infrastructure spending to a coronavirus economic relief bill, although those efforts have so far not borne fruit. President Trump has stated that he would support an infrastructure bill, along with Senators Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) and Roger Wicker (R., Miss.).

Advertisement

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) has remained wary of additional federal spending after Congress approved a massive $3 trillion in economic aid over the course of the pandemic.

“As you know, the Grim Reaper has said nothing is ever going through in the Senate,” Pelosi quipped on Thursday, referring to McConnell. However, “When people see the legislation, and people see how it does affect their areas….we think that this will be nonpartisan, very bipartisan, and we look forward to working together — House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans, and the White House.”

It appears that the new bill will be made up of various pieces of legislation already circulating in the House, Politico reported. Those bills include spending on the nation’s electrical grid, water systems, a $100 billion program to expand broadband internet throughout the U.S., and environmentally friendly upgrades to public housing.

Pelosi said she aims to have a vote on the bill before July 4. The Trump administration is considering its own $1 trillion infrastructure plan that also aims to expand broadband and 5G networks in the U.S.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.