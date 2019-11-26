News

Law & the Courts

House Dems Sue Barr, Ross over ‘Brazen Obstruction’ of Census Subpoenas

By
Attorney General William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., May 1, 2019. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

The House Oversight and Reform Committee filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for failing to comply with subpoenas issued as part of the probe into the White House’s effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

“I am filing this enforcement action today because the Trump Administration’s brazen obstruction of Congress must not stand,” chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D., N.Y.) said in a statement. “President Trump and his aides are not above the law.”

The lawsuit seeks to enforce subpoenas of copies of internal correspondence, which Democrats believe will support their allegation that the Trump administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the census was based on political considerations, rather than its publicly stated effort to enforce the Voting Rights Act.

Ross has argued he was simply following instructions from the Department of Justice, but critics counter that it was politically motivated attempt to target illegal immigrant populations to decrease Democrats’ electoral power in their strongest congressional districts.

In June, the Oversight Committee voted to hold Barr and Ross in contempt for refusing subpoenas to hand over documents relating to the administration’s decision to pose a citizenship question on the 2020 census, a move struck down by the Supreme Court in July.

After the SCOTUS decision, President Trump announced he was abandoning the legal battle for the question, turning instead to an executive order directing the Commerce Department to collect the information by other means.

Comments

The Justice Department has declined to prosecute Barr or Ross for ignoring the requests, arguing that the information Democrats were seeking was protected by executive privilege, which Trump invoked in June.

In court documents, the committee warns that the integrity of the census could be compromised because “many of the same officials who attempted to add the illegal citizenship question are still in place today and may be involved with executing various components of the 2020 Census.”

Comments

Most Popular

White House

Who’s in Charge Here?

By
One theory of the Donald Trump presidential campaign was: “He’ll break stuff.” Mission accomplished. The idea of Trump-as-bulldozer, blunderbuss, and agent of chaos — the burn-it-down ethos that Steve Bannon communicates when he calls himself a “Leninist” — was a powerful stimulant to many ... Read More
White House

Who’s in Charge Here?

By
One theory of the Donald Trump presidential campaign was: “He’ll break stuff.” Mission accomplished. The idea of Trump-as-bulldozer, blunderbuss, and agent of chaos — the burn-it-down ethos that Steve Bannon communicates when he calls himself a “Leninist” — was a powerful stimulant to many ... Read More
Film & TV

The Radical Politics of Frozen II

By
Every so often someone tells me, "Cool it, man, you're reading waaaay too much into this kiddie cartoon." Or superhero movie. Or whatever. Frozen II pretty obviously is breathtakingly radical. (And also a bad movie; the two don't necessarily go together.) I didn't include any spoilers in my review, but I see ... Read More
Film & TV

The Radical Politics of Frozen II

By
Every so often someone tells me, "Cool it, man, you're reading waaaay too much into this kiddie cartoon." Or superhero movie. Or whatever. Frozen II pretty obviously is breathtakingly radical. (And also a bad movie; the two don't necessarily go together.) I didn't include any spoilers in my review, but I see ... Read More
White House

20 Impeachment What-Ifs

By
The Democrats might have had a more persuasive case for impeachment if only… 1) Donald Trump had cut off all military assistance to Ukraine. 2) Donald Trump got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired by leveraging U.S. aid. 3) Barack Obama earlier had not vetoed lethal military aid to Ukraine in fear of Russian ... Read More
White House

20 Impeachment What-Ifs

By
The Democrats might have had a more persuasive case for impeachment if only… 1) Donald Trump had cut off all military assistance to Ukraine. 2) Donald Trump got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired by leveraging U.S. aid. 3) Barack Obama earlier had not vetoed lethal military aid to Ukraine in fear of Russian ... Read More
Culture

The Tragedy of the ‘Trans’ Child

By
His mother pulling him by one arm, his father pulling him by the other, seven-year-old James Younger, dressed in a skirt, looks distressed and confused. His mom, Anne Georgulas, wins the struggle and rests him on her hip. His dad, Jeffrey Younger, calls 911. “Why?” asks James. “She was supposed to give me ... Read More
Culture

The Tragedy of the ‘Trans’ Child

By
His mother pulling him by one arm, his father pulling him by the other, seven-year-old James Younger, dressed in a skirt, looks distressed and confused. His mom, Anne Georgulas, wins the struggle and rests him on her hip. His dad, Jeffrey Younger, calls 911. “Why?” asks James. “She was supposed to give me ... Read More