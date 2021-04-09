House Ethics Committee Opens Investigation into Gaetz’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.) speaks during a Committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 17, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Reuters)

The House Committee on Ethics announced Friday it would begin an investigation into possible sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, and other alleged misconduct by Representative Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.).

“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accept a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct,” a statement from the committee said.

Full statement from House Committee on Ethics about start of investigation of possible "sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use" and other activities by @RepMattGaetz. pic.twitter.com/xCp7Hlxh6J — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 9, 2021

Gaetz is facing a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls. He has retained Marc Mukasey and Isabell Kirshner, two prominent New York attorneys to lead his legal team, a Gaetz spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

“Matt has always been a fighter. A fighter for his constituents, a fighter for the country, and a fighter for the Constitution. He’s going to fight back against the unfounded allegations against him,” the statement said, adding that the lawyers “will take the fight to those trying to smear his name with falsehoods.”

Gaetz has not been charged with a crime. He has denied any wrongdoing and said he does not plan to resign.

