House GOP Reelection Arm Breaks Monthly Fundraising Record

Then-President Donald Trump talks with Rep. Jason Lewis (L) and Rep. Tom Emmer (C) as he arrives at Minneapolis, Minn., October 4, 2018. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) saw a month of record-breaking fundraising in April, with the reelection arm of the House GOP raking in $11.2 million as it prepares to fight to win back the majority in the 2022 midterms.

The committee has more than $34 million cash on hand — a 70 percent increase over the same period last cycle, according to Fox News. It also reports zero debt.

The NRCC told the outlet that last month was its best off-election year April haul ever and more than double what it raised last cycle during the same month.

“Momentum continues to build for Republicans to retake the House and fire Nancy Pelosi,” NRCC Chairman Representative Tom Emmer (R.,Minn.,) said in a statement. “This record-breaking month speaks to the enthusiasm Republicans are seeing across the country to defeat Democrats’ socialist agenda.”

Meanwhile, the committee brought in $33.7 million during the first quarter of fundraising this year, including $19.1 million in March alone. However, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) outraised the NRCC in the first quarter, pulling in $34.1 million.

The Democrats’ House reelection arm also had a similarly record-breaking April. The DCCC raised $12.2 million last month, its highest April fundraising numbers ever.

After the GOP lost control of the House in the 2018 midterms for the first time in eight years, Republicans saw surprising success in the 2020 House races and would need a net gain of just five seats next year to reclaim the majority.

The efforts are bolstered by historical wisdom, which says that the party that controls the White House typically loses roughly 25 House seats in the midterm elections. Democrats currently control the White House and the House, as well as the evenly divided Senate where Vice President Kamala Harris acts as a tiebreaking vote.

