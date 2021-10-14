House GOP Reelection Committee Breaks Monthly Fundraising Record

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) talks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., September 29, 2021. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Ahead of the November 2022 midterm elections, in which momentum is building for Republicans to flip Congress from Democratic control, the House GOP reelection arm announced an off-year monthly fundraising record of $12.2 million for September.

The committee has raised $105 million through September, representing a massive 74 percent increase over the same period last cycle, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) published in a press release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for cash supply on hand, the committee has $65 million, nearly triple the amount saved in reserves at this time last cycle.

“Voters are ready to fire Nancy Pelosi and hold the failed Biden Administration accountable…. House Democrats are sprinting toward the exits because they know their days in the majority are numbered and we look forward to keeping up the pressure,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said amid the committee’s record-breaking fundraising performance.

During the third quarter of the year, the arm raked in $25.8 million, a whopping $10 million more collected than the same time frame last year.

Members of Republican leadership made significant contributions that boosted the GOP’s fundraising numbers, the statement indicated. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy transferred $19.4 million, House GOP whip Steve Scalise transferred $10.3 million, and House GOP conference Chair Elise Stefanik, newly appointed after Republican Liz Cheney’s ouster, transferred $1.2 million to the NRCC.

The opponent organization Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has not yet disclosed its third-quarter figures. The Democrats’ congressional fundraising arm garnered approximately $36.5 million during the second quarter, a number which Republicans exceeded, Fox News reported.

After eight of years of dominating the House, the GOP lost its majority in the chamber to the Democrats in the 2018 midterms, about halfway through the Trump presidency.

Even as the Republicans lost control of the White House and the Senate in the 2020 election, this defeat was partially offset by the party’s many victories in the House, where the Democrats now hold only slim governing margins. To take back the House, the GOP must achieve a net gain of five seats in the 2022 midterms to recapture its majority.

Historical trends tell a promising prophecy for the GOP, given that the party that controls the White House typically loses roughly 25 House seats in the midterm elections. Democrats now command power over the executive and legislative branches of the federal government, including the White House, the House, as well as the evenly divided Senate where Vice President Kamala Harris serves as a tie-breaking vote.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.