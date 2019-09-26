House Intel Committee Releases Redacted Whistleblower Complaint

President Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 16, 2019. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

The House Intelligence Committee has released the whistleblower complaint on suspected abuse of power by President Trump.

The complaint, which has been redacted, can be found here.

Citing multiple White House officials, the unnamed whistleblower accuses President Trump of attempting “to solicit interference from a foreign country” during his July phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the complaint, White House officials were “deeply disturbed” by the call and moved to “lock down” its contents by placing it in a “standalone” computer system, which is managed directly by the National Security Council Directorate for Intelligence Programs, and is reserved for “codeword-level intelligence information, such as covert action.”

The White House released a transcript of Trump’s call with Zelensky on Wednesday which confirmed numerous reports that Trump urged Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden. Specifically, Trump urged Zelensky to work with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and attorney general William Barr to investigate allegations that Biden used his influence as vice president to quash an investigation into a Ukrainian energy company that had recently hired his son, Hunter, to serve on its board.

President Trump admitted Tuesday that he withheld nearly $400 million in congressionally mandated Ukrainian military one week before his call with Zelensky, prompting speculation that he was preparing to engage in a quid pro quo arrangement with his Ukrainian counterpart.

According to the whistleblower, Zelensky believed ahead of the July call that his ability to meet with, or speak to, President Trump was predicated on his willingness to look into the Biden allegations.

“Multiple U.S. officials told me that Ukrainian leadership was led to believe that a meeting or phone call between the President and President Zelensky would depend on whether Zelensky showed willingness to ‘play ball’ on the issues that had been publicly aired by Mr. Lutsenko and Mr. Giuliani,” the complaint reads.