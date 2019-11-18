News

White House

House Investigating whether Trump Lied to Mueller in Written Answers

By
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2019. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

The House is now investigating whether President Trump gave false answers in the written responses he provided to former special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the Russia investigation.

House general counsel Douglas Letter requested in federal court Monday that secret grand jury evidence from Mueller’s investigation be provided to the House for its impeachment investigation into Trump, citing concerns that the president may have lied in his written responses to Mueller.

“Did the President lie? Was the President not truthful in his responses to the Mueller investigation?” Letter asked in a letter to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, calling that information “a key part of the impeachment inquiry.”

“There is evidence, very sadly, that the president might have provided untruthful answers,” Letter said. “The House is trying to determine whether the current president should remain in office. This is unbelievably serious and it’s happening right now, very fast.”

The concerns center around Trump’s statement to Mueller that he has no memory of discussing Wikileaks with longtime Trump associate Roger Stone, who was convicted Friday on seven counts including obstruction and making false statements.

However, former Trump deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates testified to investigators that Trump and Stone had discussed incoming information in 2016 that would be potentially helpful to the Trump campaign, just as Stone was attempting to get information about hacked Democratic documents that Wikileaks had obtained.

Letter cited Stone’s conviction as well as Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen’s admission last year that he lied to Congress.

Comments

“We have at least two people who have already been convicted of lying to Congress. And what are they lying about? They’re lying about things that go directly to the Mueller report,” Letter said.

The House has also not been allowed to see what former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort told the grand jury regarding Trump and Wikileaks. That information remained redacted even in the less-redacted version of Mueller’s final report released to lawmakers.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

What Do Republican Voters Want?

By
The latest entry in the post-Trump conservatism sweepstakes was Marco Rubio’s speech at the Catholic University of America in early November. The Florida senator made the case for a “common-good capitalism” that looks on markets in the light of Catholic social thought. “We must remember that our nation ... Read More
Books

The Houellebecqian Moment

By
We are living in the imagination of Michel Houellebecq. The bête noire of French literature has spent decades deploring the erosion of Western mores that he believes resulted from the sexual revolution of the 1960s. His last novel, Submission, revolved around the election of a theocratic Muslim to the French ... Read More
Culture

‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’

By
It was just one more segment to fill out the hour, and thereby fill the long 24 hours of Saturday’s cable news on November 2. Or so it seemed. Navy SEAL Mike Ritland was on the Fox News program Watters World to talk to Jesse Watters about trained German shepherds like the one used in the raid that found ... Read More
White House

Impeachment Woes and DACA Throes

By
This excerpt is from episode 176 of The Editors. Charlie: Yesterday was the day on which the rain stopped and the sun hid behind the clouds and the eyes of the nation turned in unison toward Capitol Hill for the first day of public hearings in the impeachment of Donald Trump. The results of that first day were ... Read More
Sports

The Kaepernick Saga Drags On . . . off the Field

By
Colin Kaepernick’s workout for NFL teams in Atlanta this weekend did not run smoothly. The league announced an invitation to scouts from every team to watch Kaepernick work out and demonstrate that he was still ready to play. (As noted last week, the workout is oddly timed; the NFL season is just a bit past its ... Read More