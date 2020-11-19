News

Politics & Policy

House Oversight Reps Demand Hearing on Violence against Trump Supporters

By
Supporters of Donald Trump gather to demand a fair count of the votes of the 2020 presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5, 2020. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee called on Thursday for a hearing into violence committed against supporters of President Trump during the “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C., last week.

Tens of thousands of Trump backers gathered in Washington on Saturday to support the president’s efforts to find evidence of voter fraud that could tip the general election in his favor. Antifa members showed up to oppose the demonstrators, and in some cases fights broke out between the respective camps.

Video captured by bystanders and reporters showed Antifa members throwing fireworks at Trump supporters eating dinner, as well as harassing a family walking through the demonstrations.

“We respectfully request a hearing on the violence directed at supporters of President Trump on November 14, 2020,” Representatives James Comer (R., Ky.), Jody Hice (R., Ga.), and Chip Roy (R., Texas) wrote in a letter to House Oversight Committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D., N.C.). The letter was reported by Fox News.

“These supporters were exercising their First Amendment right to peacefully assemble within the District of Columbia,” the Republicans wrote. “The failure of the city’s leaders to afford basic protections to persons who may hold different political viewpoints from their own appears to be another concerning example of viewpoint discrimination in the District.”

Hice and Roy joined Representatives Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) and Mike Johnson (R., La.) in another letter criticizing Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Browser’s response to the violence.

“These brazen attacks are part of a continuing trend against leftist agitators perpetrating acts of violence against individuals in the District under your watch,” the group wrote. “The violence of November 14 is disturbing, and it is clear that the District must act to ensure it is never repeated.”

Adherents of Antifa, which stands for anti-fascist, joined riots across the U.S. over the summer following the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers. The group has been particularly active in Portland, Ore., which saw nightly riots for weeks after Floyd’s death.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

White House

Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism

By
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More
White House

Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism

By
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More
Media

‘The Dumbest Coup’

By
Noah Rothman’s excellent piece in Commentary, “The Dumbest of Coups,” deserves to be widely read. I’ve been writing about conspiracy theories for a while now — QAnon, the Flat-Earth gang, etc. — and one of the things you quickly learn about conspiracy theories is that every conspiracy theory is, ... Read More
Media

‘The Dumbest Coup’

By
Noah Rothman’s excellent piece in Commentary, “The Dumbest of Coups,” deserves to be widely read. I’ve been writing about conspiracy theories for a while now — QAnon, the Flat-Earth gang, etc. — and one of the things you quickly learn about conspiracy theories is that every conspiracy theory is, ... Read More
Elections

Deadlines Loom

By
It's crunch time. The deadlines for certifying the election results for the big swing states start arriving at the end of this week. Georgia’s is Friday. Michigan and Pennsylvania must certify their results by November 23. Nevada’s is December 1. Once those certifications occur, the vote count is over and the ... Read More
Elections

Deadlines Loom

By
It's crunch time. The deadlines for certifying the election results for the big swing states start arriving at the end of this week. Georgia’s is Friday. Michigan and Pennsylvania must certify their results by November 23. Nevada’s is December 1. Once those certifications occur, the vote count is over and the ... Read More
Elections

The Radicalism of Raphael Warnock

By
Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is trying to run away from his radical left-wing record in his campaign to persuade Georgia voters to elect him and hand Democrats unified control of Congress and the White House. But no one should be fooled. In a November 9 interview, Warnock dodged questions about ... Read More
Elections

The Radicalism of Raphael Warnock

By
Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is trying to run away from his radical left-wing record in his campaign to persuade Georgia voters to elect him and hand Democrats unified control of Congress and the White House. But no one should be fooled. In a November 9 interview, Warnock dodged questions about ... Read More