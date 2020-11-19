House Oversight Reps Demand Hearing on Violence against Trump Supporters

Supporters of Donald Trump gather to demand a fair count of the votes of the 2020 presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5, 2020. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee called on Thursday for a hearing into violence committed against supporters of President Trump during the “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C., last week.

Tens of thousands of Trump backers gathered in Washington on Saturday to support the president’s efforts to find evidence of voter fraud that could tip the general election in his favor. Antifa members showed up to oppose the demonstrators, and in some cases fights broke out between the respective camps.

Video captured by bystanders and reporters showed Antifa members throwing fireworks at Trump supporters eating dinner, as well as harassing a family walking through the demonstrations.

“We respectfully request a hearing on the violence directed at supporters of President Trump on November 14, 2020,” Representatives James Comer (R., Ky.), Jody Hice (R., Ga.), and Chip Roy (R., Texas) wrote in a letter to House Oversight Committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D., N.C.). The letter was reported by Fox News.

“These supporters were exercising their First Amendment right to peacefully assemble within the District of Columbia,” the Republicans wrote. “The failure of the city’s leaders to afford basic protections to persons who may hold different political viewpoints from their own appears to be another concerning example of viewpoint discrimination in the District.”

Hice and Roy joined Representatives Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) and Mike Johnson (R., La.) in another letter criticizing Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Browser’s response to the violence.

“These brazen attacks are part of a continuing trend against leftist agitators perpetrating acts of violence against individuals in the District under your watch,” the group wrote. “The violence of November 14 is disturbing, and it is clear that the District must act to ensure it is never repeated.”

Adherents of Antifa, which stands for anti-fascist, joined riots across the U.S. over the summer following the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers. The group has been particularly active in Portland, Ore., which saw nightly riots for weeks after Floyd’s death.

