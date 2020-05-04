News

World

House Oversight Reps Launch Probe of Chinese Funding of American Universities

By
Rep. Jim Jordan speaks ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill, December 18, 2019. (House TV/Reuters)

Republican members of the House Oversight Committee on Monday announced a probe into Chinese funding of programs at American universities and colleges.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Education, the representatives requested “information, documents, and communications” pertaining to “acceptance or reporting of foreign gifts” by university professors and departments.

“This joint inquiry is in furtherance of Congressional Republican’s efforts to investigate the Chinese government’s propaganda and cover-up campaign surrounding this pandemic,” the letter reads. Signatories include Representatives Jim Jordan (R., Ohio), Virginia Foxx (R., N.C.), Mike Rogers (R., Ala.), and others.

“We  cannot allow a dangerous communist regime to buy access to our institutions of higher education, plain and simple,” Jordan said in a statement. “We owe it to the American people to hold China accountable and to prevent them from doing further harm to our country.”

Comments

The Chinese government has funded Confucius Institutes at numerous U.S. universities, ostensibly to promote knowledge of Chinese language and culture but which intelligence agencies have warned are essentially propaganda efforts.

The head of Harvard’s chemistry department in January was charged by the Justice Department with failing to disclose funding from the Chinese government. The Department of Education in February announced it had opened an investigation into foreign funding of American universities by China, Iran, Russia, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Barr and State Lockdowns, Again

By
Attorney General Bill Barr received a lot of criticism for comments he made about the possibility that the Department of Justice would go to federal court to challenge some state lockdown policies. I defended him from that criticism (as did Andy). Now Philip Rotner is making some new criticisms of Barr over ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Barr and State Lockdowns, Again

By
Attorney General Bill Barr received a lot of criticism for comments he made about the possibility that the Department of Justice would go to federal court to challenge some state lockdown policies. I defended him from that criticism (as did Andy). Now Philip Rotner is making some new criticisms of Barr over ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

October Surmise

By
The dating conventions b.c. and a.d. were early victims of cultural vandalism at the hands of those who cannot bear the thought of C. or D., and they were replaced with b.c.e. (“Before Common Era”) and c.e. (“Common Era”), leaving history bisected by the same apparently unmentionable Event but the Event ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

October Surmise

By
The dating conventions b.c. and a.d. were early victims of cultural vandalism at the hands of those who cannot bear the thought of C. or D., and they were replaced with b.c.e. (“Before Common Era”) and c.e. (“Common Era”), leaving history bisected by the same apparently unmentionable Event but the Event ... Read More
World

Testing and Masks Can Only Help So Much

By
May the Fourth be with you. On the menu today: a chat with a top hospital scientific director about the potentials and limitations of testing and masks, the Department of Homeland Security confirms some more of our suspicions about the Chinese government, some elected leaders experience a surprise outbreak of ... Read More
World

Testing and Masks Can Only Help So Much

By
May the Fourth be with you. On the menu today: a chat with a top hospital scientific director about the potentials and limitations of testing and masks, the Department of Homeland Security confirms some more of our suspicions about the Chinese government, some elected leaders experience a surprise outbreak of ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

The Biden–Kavanaugh Double Standard

By
The operative question for many in the press as they assess Tara Reade’s assault allegation against Joe Biden is the correct one: Is Tara Reade telling the truth? It does not matter what other senators may or may not have done to other women in other places or at other times. It does not matter — for purposes ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

The Biden–Kavanaugh Double Standard

By
The operative question for many in the press as they assess Tara Reade’s assault allegation against Joe Biden is the correct one: Is Tara Reade telling the truth? It does not matter what other senators may or may not have done to other women in other places or at other times. It does not matter — for purposes ... Read More
Elections

Biden and Dodd: a Stupidity Sandwich

By
I’ll get into this at more length later, but there’s a problem with Joe Biden’s naming Chris Dodd to run his vice-presidential search beyond the obvious waitress-sandwich stuff. The Democrats talk a pretty good “diversity” game, but think about what that really looks like in a party where the bosses ... Read More
Elections

Biden and Dodd: a Stupidity Sandwich

By
I’ll get into this at more length later, but there’s a problem with Joe Biden’s naming Chris Dodd to run his vice-presidential search beyond the obvious waitress-sandwich stuff. The Democrats talk a pretty good “diversity” game, but think about what that really looks like in a party where the bosses ... Read More
Film & TV

What’s the Worst Movie Ever by a Great Director?

By
I posed this question on Twitter and almost everyone responded with either a pretty recent film or a film from a living director. A lot of people said Eyes Wide Shut (nope -- masterpiece) or A.I. (ditto). Some said Spielberg’s 1941, which I don’t think is all that bad, and someone recalled that Exodus: Gods ... Read More
Film & TV

What’s the Worst Movie Ever by a Great Director?

By
I posed this question on Twitter and almost everyone responded with either a pretty recent film or a film from a living director. A lot of people said Eyes Wide Shut (nope -- masterpiece) or A.I. (ditto). Some said Spielberg’s 1941, which I don’t think is all that bad, and someone recalled that Exodus: Gods ... Read More