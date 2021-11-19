News

House Postpones Vote on Social Spending Bill after McCarthy Delays with Hours-Long Speech

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., August 24, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D., Md.) told reporters that the House would postpone a vote on Democrats’ social spending package after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) delayed proceedings by giving an hours-long speech into the early hours of Friday morning.

Democrats had hoped to pass President Biden’s “Build Back Better” package on Thursday night, but McCarthy spoke for more than three hours during debate, dashing Democrats’ hopes to hold a quick vote.

Hoyer told reporters from the Washington Post and CNN that the House would reconvene at 8 a.m. on Friday so the vote could be held “in the daylight.” 

“He wants to do it in the dead of night. We are going to do it in the day,” Hoyer told CNN.

