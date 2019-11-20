House Republicans Ask Schiff to Subpoena Hunter Biden, Ukraine Whistleblower to Appear Before Intel Committee

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff speaks during a hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, November 15, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Pool via Reuters)

House Republicans on Wednesday requested that the House Intelligence Committee issue subpoenas for the testimony of Hunter Biden as well as the anonymous whistleblower who filed a complaint against President Trump.

In a letter addressed to Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the committee’s ranking Republican, Devin Nunes, and the House Oversight Committee’s ranking Republican, Jim Jordan, said they will issue subpoenas for documents and communications relating to the whistleblower complaint and Hunter Biden’s lucrative position at Ukranian gas company Burisma Holdings. The forthcoming subpoenas will also demand transcripts of the closed-door testimony of both Biden and the whistleblower.

The two Republicans will also subpoena records about Alexandra Chalupa, a Ukrainian-American former contractor for the Democratic National Committee who worked with Ukrainian officials to uncover damaging information about Trump campaign officials during the 2016 presidential election cycle.

Jordan and Nunes complained that Schiff’s promise in September that the whistleblower will “very soon” give “unfiltered testimony” to the House, although in a way that will preserve his anonymity, has not materialized.

“The American people understand how you have affirmatively prevented Republicans from examining serious issues directly relevant to the issues,” the Republicans wrote to Schiff. “Therefore, to provide some basic level of fairness and objectivity to your ‘impeachment inquiry,’ we intend to subpoena the anonymous whistleblower and Hunter Biden for sworn testimony in closed-door depositions.”

Schiff has final veto power over whether the impeachment witnesses Republicans request will be allowed to testify. Democrats have so far been reluctant to require the whistleblower’s testimony, citing safety concerns.

House Democrats are investigating accusations of a quid pro quo by the Trump administration involving U.S. security assistance to Ukraine and Trump’s request that Ukraine investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son’s Hunter Biden’s business connections to Burisma Holdings, as well as alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.