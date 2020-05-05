News

Politics & Policy

House Republicans Demand Schiff Stop ‘Blocking’ Release of Russiagate Interviews

By
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill, December 3, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Over two dozen House Republicans have demanded that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) stop “blocking” the release of 53 witness interviews from his committee’s Trump-Russia probe.

Representative Jim Jordan (R., Ohio), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, and 27 other Republican lawmakers said in a Tuesday letter that “the American people deserve to have transparency about why public figures such as Chairman Schiff continued to promote such wild accusations.”

“We understand now that Chairman Schiff is blocking the release of these transcripts. This news, if accurate, is disturbing — especially in light of Chairman Schiff’s cries in 2019 for transparency regarding allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia,” the letter reads. “For almost four years, prominent Democrat politicians and commentators alleged that President Trump colluded with Russia, with Chairman Schiff going as far as to say that he had ‘direct evidence’ of collusion.”

Comments

The House Intelligence Committee voted to release the interviews in September 2018, and a spokesperson for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which conducted a review of the transcripts to proof for and redact classified information, told the Daily Caller on May 31, 2019, that the process would be completed “very soon.” But the transcripts have yet to be made public, with the Washington Examiner reporting that 43 of the 53 interviews have been declassified, while ODNI wants the other 10 transcripts to be reviewed by the White House as part of the declassification process — a move Schiff has blocked.

The Republicans state that “short of full public disclosure,” they still “require access to this material for our ongoing oversight of the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation.” On Monday, Jordan and Representative Mike Johnson (R., La.) asked FBI Director Christopher Wray to turn over all documents and communications related to the FBI’s “Crossfire Razor” investigation of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. The request comes days after the release of FBI notes that Republicans have argued prove Flynn was ensnared in a “perjury trap.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Some Free Advice for AOC

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is feeling a little blue. One sympathizes. In her first year in office, Representative Ocasio-Cortez showed all the signs of someone making the callow error of believing her own publicity: She was arrogant, vain, petty, foolish, and vindictive, to say nothing of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Some Free Advice for AOC

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is feeling a little blue. One sympathizes. In her first year in office, Representative Ocasio-Cortez showed all the signs of someone making the callow error of believing her own publicity: She was arrogant, vain, petty, foolish, and vindictive, to say nothing of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Lockdown Extremism Is a Vice

By
We will be in a fight against the coronavirus for months, if not years, and yet it is time to declare mission accomplished on one very important goal. The lockdowns of much of the country were undertaken “to flatten the curve” and largely to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. It was a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Lockdown Extremism Is a Vice

By
We will be in a fight against the coronavirus for months, if not years, and yet it is time to declare mission accomplished on one very important goal. The lockdowns of much of the country were undertaken “to flatten the curve” and largely to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. It was a ... Read More
Media

‘A Racist Notion’

By
The New York Times reports that before the coronavirus outbreak began, senior Trump advisor Stephen Miller made several attempts to "use" public-health concerns -- like a 2019 mumps outbreak in a migrant detention center -- to justify sweeping restrictions on immigration. Miller, the authors claim, "has ... Read More
Media

‘A Racist Notion’

By
The New York Times reports that before the coronavirus outbreak began, senior Trump advisor Stephen Miller made several attempts to "use" public-health concerns -- like a 2019 mumps outbreak in a migrant detention center -- to justify sweeping restrictions on immigration. Miller, the authors claim, "has ... Read More
Media

China in 2020 Is Not Kansas in 1918

By
There’s bad uses of history, and then there’s Max Boot’s uncommonly silly Washington Post column on Sunday defending the Chinese Communist Party by comparing it to Kansas in 1918. Consider Boot’s central argument against the United States imposing any consequences on the Chinese regime for its ... Read More
Media

China in 2020 Is Not Kansas in 1918

By
There’s bad uses of history, and then there’s Max Boot’s uncommonly silly Washington Post column on Sunday defending the Chinese Communist Party by comparing it to Kansas in 1918. Consider Boot’s central argument against the United States imposing any consequences on the Chinese regime for its ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Trump’s Judges

By
Representative Justin Amash of Michigan, a Libertarian candidate for president, has been discussing Trump's record on judicial issues with the legal scholar Randy Barnett, the journalist Guy Benson, and others. Amash thinks that Senator McConnell should get more credit than Trump for the federal judiciary's right ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Trump’s Judges

By
Representative Justin Amash of Michigan, a Libertarian candidate for president, has been discussing Trump's record on judicial issues with the legal scholar Randy Barnett, the journalist Guy Benson, and others. Amash thinks that Senator McConnell should get more credit than Trump for the federal judiciary's right ... Read More