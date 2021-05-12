House Republicans Propose Bill to Cut Funding to Schools That Push Critical Race Theory

Rep. Dan Bishop, (R., N.C.) speaks before a House committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.,, July 22, 2020. (Andrew Harnik/Reuters)

A coalition of House Republicans will introduce two pieces of legislation Wednesday that are designed to push back the rising tide of critical race theory (CRT) in public education and the military.

Republican Representative Dan Bishop initiated the legislation, copies of which were obtained by The Daily Caller, and plans to share the proposals with former Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought and other GOP members late Wednesday.

The first bill, called the “The Stop CRT Act,” would cut off all federal funding to schools that incorporate CRT into their curricula. The legislation will also codify former former President Donald Trump’s executive order that prohibited CRT from being promoted at the federal level. It stipulates that federal funds can’t be directed to any entity that teaches or advances the ideas that “any race is inherently superior or inferior to any other race”, that the United States is a “fundamentally racist country”, and that an “individual bears responsibility for the actions committed by members of his/her race.”

The second bill, called “Combatting Racist Training in the Military Act,” accompanies Republican Senator Tom Cotton’s Senate bill, which bans the teaching of CRT in the armed forces.

Cotton’s legislation, the “Combatting Racist Training in the Military Act of 2021,” would forbid the military from promoting the ideology of CRT, segregating on the basis of race, and compelling members to profess the tenets of CRT. It also would ban trainings that indoctrinate military members that “any race is inherently superior or inferior to any other race” and that the U.S. “is a fundamentally racist country.”

CRT teaches that racism is intrinsic to America’s national character and encourages people to reevaluate the country’s history through the lens of oppression.

The House Republicans’ proposal comes after numerous Republican-dominated state legislatures have advanced or passed their own versions of anti-CRT policy into law.

Included in the group of Republicans backing the bill are Texas Representative Chip Roy, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, North Carolina Representative Ted Budd, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, Arizona Representative Andy Biggs and South Carolina Representative Ralph Norman.

