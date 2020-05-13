News

National Security & Defense

House Republicans to Probe Use of Chinese-Made Drones by U.S. Law Enforcement

By
An Evo II drone flies in the Autel booth at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nev., January 8, 2020. (Steve Marcus/Reuters)

Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday announced an inquiry into the use of Chinese-made drones by U.S. state and local police forces.

U.S. intelligence agencies have warned that drones made by Da Jiang Innovations, a Chinese company that manufactures about 80 percent of drones in the U.S., could be used by the Chinese government to spy on American infrastructure. But local law-enforcement agencies have nevertheless been using DJI drones to enforce social-distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although federal law enforcement agencies have warned of potential information security concerns with DJI drones, it is not clear whether state and local law enforcement agencies are fully aware of these issues,” the representatives wrote in letters to the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security. “On April 1, 2020, DJI announced that it had donated 100 drones to ‘45 police, fire and public safety organizations in 22 states’ under the potential guise of helping with the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.”

The letter to the Justice Department requests a list of all local police forces currently using DJI drones, and both letters ask whether the DOJ and DHS are monitoring the use of such drones.

As early as 2017, the Department of Homeland Security warned that DJI was “selectively targeting government and privately owned entities within these sectors to expand its ability to collect and exploit sensitive U.S. data.”

Comments

DJI spokesperson Adam Lisberg disputed those claims.

“With more front-line workers testing positive for COVID-19, our focus is giving our public safety professionals every tool possible to fight the virus and protect citizens. That is our goal,” Lisberg told National Review. “False claims that our drones spy on people or send data to China actually risk interfering with public safety efforts to protect people and communities.”

Police tasked with enforcing social-distancing measures have used DJI drones to look into areas that would otherwise be difficult to reach. Chris Bollwage, the mayor of Elizabeth, N.J., defended his city’s use of drones in an interview with MSNBC in mid April.

“If these drones save one life, it is clearly worth the activity and the information that the drones are sending,” Bollwage said at the time.

 

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

National Security & Defense

Three Flynn Thoughts

By
There is lots of Flynn chatter today. Three quick points: 1. As I explain in a piece at The Hill today, I understand why the Justice Department relied on a legal argument -- viz., lack of materiality -- for moving to dismiss the case against Michael Flynn. It spares DOJ the need to get into the facts of the ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Three Flynn Thoughts

By
There is lots of Flynn chatter today. Three quick points: 1. As I explain in a piece at The Hill today, I understand why the Justice Department relied on a legal argument -- viz., lack of materiality -- for moving to dismiss the case against Michael Flynn. It spares DOJ the need to get into the facts of the ... Read More
White House

Two Decades of Presidential Mediocrity

By
As the unprecedented effort of the elders of the Democratic Party to use the Justice Department and intelligence services to manipulate and then undo a presidential election collapses, their response is a study in the corruption of unchallenged incumbency. The reason the country is in its present impasse is ... Read More
White House

Two Decades of Presidential Mediocrity

By
As the unprecedented effort of the elders of the Democratic Party to use the Justice Department and intelligence services to manipulate and then undo a presidential election collapses, their response is a study in the corruption of unchallenged incumbency. The reason the country is in its present impasse is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Reply to the Enemies of Home Schooling

By
A pair of law professors, Elizabeth Bartholet of Harvard and James Dwyer of William & Mary, recently sparked a furor over homeschooling, which they regard as dangerous for children and suggest banning. We've become used to irresponsible blather from academics on a wide range of topics, but until now they've ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Reply to the Enemies of Home Schooling

By
A pair of law professors, Elizabeth Bartholet of Harvard and James Dwyer of William & Mary, recently sparked a furor over homeschooling, which they regard as dangerous for children and suggest banning. We've become used to irresponsible blather from academics on a wide range of topics, but until now they've ... Read More
U.S.

It Happened in New York

By
New York is the greatest city in the world. It also is uniquely suited to the spread of the coronavirus. As the national debate over reopening continues and the political blame game intensifies, it’s worth considering the scale of New York’s outbreak. There is nothing like it anywhere else in the country ... Read More
U.S.

It Happened in New York

By
New York is the greatest city in the world. It also is uniquely suited to the spread of the coronavirus. As the national debate over reopening continues and the political blame game intensifies, it’s worth considering the scale of New York’s outbreak. There is nothing like it anywhere else in the country ... Read More
U.S.

The Era of Hard Truths

By
On the menu today: why our response to the virus has always been hobbled by our individual and collective difficulty accepting hard truths; why we shouldn’t be surprised that doctors and politicians disagree because of their different incentives; a tough question of matching the most vulnerable workers to the ... Read More
U.S.

The Era of Hard Truths

By
On the menu today: why our response to the virus has always been hobbled by our individual and collective difficulty accepting hard truths; why we shouldn’t be surprised that doctors and politicians disagree because of their different incentives; a tough question of matching the most vulnerable workers to the ... Read More