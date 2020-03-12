News

Politics & Policy

House Republicans, White House Oppose Democrats’ Coronavirus Bill

By
U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) holds his weekly news conference in Washington, December 19, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) on Thursday told Republican lawmakers the party would oppose Democrats’ emergency aid package meant to combat the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

“The legislation that Speaker Pelosi introduced at 11pm last night — written by her staff and her staff alone — and plans to vote on just 12 hours later is not only completely partisan. It is unworkable,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter.

Republicans and Democrats disagree over certain aspects of the aid package, sponsored by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), including the specifics of a paid-leave proposal and the inclusion of tax-related provisions. The White House wants to delay tax-payment deadlines, while Democrats would like to deal with tax issues in a separate bill.

“We continue to want to work with the Speaker, but if she’s choosing to pass a partisan bill then everyone needs to face that fact and what that means,” a senior White House official told Politico.

Lawmakers are scrambling to pass the aid package on Thursday, the last day before a week-long congressional recess. With the Wuhan coronavirus spreading, lawmakers are hoping to return to their districts to help organize a response.

The aid package was written up in less than three days, catching even Democrats by surprise.

“This is about as far from regular order” as it gets, Representative Ed Perlmutter (D, Col.) told House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone (D., N.J.) at a meeting early Thursday morning. Perlmutter said he did not understand why the vote was being rushed through, without time for lawmakers to examine its contents fully.

Comments

The U.S. government and health system have struggled to coordinate a response to the outbreak and subsequent economic fallout. President Trump on Wednesday announced a series of measures meant to curb the outbreak, including a 30-day travel ban on foreign nationals from Europe.

However, stocks again fell sharply on Thursday morning, causing Wall Street to suspend trading for the second time in a week.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Health Care

Yes, Coronavirus Is Worse Than the Flu

By
On the menu today: how the coronavirus is both more deadly and more contagious than the seasonal flu, wondering about the track record of “old warhorse” presidential candidates, and Mike Bloomberg breaks some more promises. Why We Fear the Coronavirus More Than the Seasonal Flu “There have only been ... Read More
Health Care

Yes, Coronavirus Is Worse Than the Flu

By
On the menu today: how the coronavirus is both more deadly and more contagious than the seasonal flu, wondering about the track record of “old warhorse” presidential candidates, and Mike Bloomberg breaks some more promises. Why We Fear the Coronavirus More Than the Seasonal Flu “There have only been ... Read More
World

What Is Happening in Italy?

By
Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
World

What Is Happening in Italy?

By
Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Revolution Ends with a Whimper

By
Maybe Bernie Sanders and his supporters will console themselves with the argument that the primary calendar didn’t do him any favors. After South Carolina, Super Tuesday featured a slew of similar heavily African-American, culturally conservative Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Revolution Ends with a Whimper

By
Maybe Bernie Sanders and his supporters will console themselves with the argument that the primary calendar didn’t do him any favors. After South Carolina, Super Tuesday featured a slew of similar heavily African-American, culturally conservative Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, ... Read More
Health Care

I Fear the Coronavirus

By
Fine, I’ll say it: I’m afraid of it, the virus. For a significant portion of readers, that’s enough to write me off. “It’s just like the flu, but not as bad,” I’ve been told several times already. That response is based on a sound calculation used by Calvin Coolidge that for every ten problems ... Read More
Health Care

I Fear the Coronavirus

By
Fine, I’ll say it: I’m afraid of it, the virus. For a significant portion of readers, that’s enough to write me off. “It’s just like the flu, but not as bad,” I’ve been told several times already. That response is based on a sound calculation used by Calvin Coolidge that for every ten problems ... Read More
Elections

The Portentous Biden Blowup

By
Joe Biden lost it again on the campaign trail at an auto plant being built in Detroit, and in a now familiar script. His blowup had all his characteristic theatrics of prior such encounters. There were the shouting at blue-collar workers, the he-man, corn-pop-like braggadocio, the ad hominem expletives ... Read More
Elections

The Portentous Biden Blowup

By
Joe Biden lost it again on the campaign trail at an auto plant being built in Detroit, and in a now familiar script. His blowup had all his characteristic theatrics of prior such encounters. There were the shouting at blue-collar workers, the he-man, corn-pop-like braggadocio, the ad hominem expletives ... Read More