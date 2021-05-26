How Big Tech Silenced the Earliest Lab-Leak Theory Proponents

In the early days of the pandemic, and even before COVID-19 qualified as a pandemic, the idea that the virus had escaped from a lab rather than emerged from nature was treated as a deranged conspiracy theory, and perhaps even a xenophobic one.

Some of that instinctive skepticism can be attributed to the novel-like storyline that the lab-leak theory made for. Some of it can be attributed to its conflation with the less-plausible “bioweapon” theory. And some of it can undoubtedly be attributed to a political reaction to Donald Trump and other Republicans’ embrace of it. It’s difficult to parse how …