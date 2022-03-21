News

How Blue-State Policies Are Making America More Dependent on Hostile Foreign Oil

Pump jacks at the Belridge Oil Field and hydraulic fracking site in Kern County, Calif., in 2014. (Citizens of the Planet/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

While elected Republicans continue to hammer the Biden administration for impairing domestic energy production, state-level regulations, laws, and attitudes have come under less scrutiny, even as they’ve played a demonstrable role in producing and compounding the problem at hand.

President Joe Biden promised during his campaign that he would allow “no more drilling on federal lands. No more drilling, including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period, ends, number one.” And since taking office, his administration has implemented policies, oftentimes under the radar, that have made life more difficult for the domestic oil and gas industry

