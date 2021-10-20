How Glenn Youngkin Won — and Terry McAuliffe Lost — This Grassroots Black Group’s Endorsement

In 2017, the Hampton Roads Black Caucus endorsed Democrat Ralph Northam for governor. Four years before that, the group threw its support behind another Democrat, Terry McAuliffe.

This year, for the first time in its history, the HRBC made headlines when it announced that by a simple majority vote of its membership, Republican Glenn Youngkin had secured its endorsement over McAuliffe, who is seeking a rare second term as governor four years after leaving office.

In a statement touting the HRBC’s support, Youngkin professed to be “incredibly humbled and honored to have the support of the Hampton Roads Black Caucus.”

“Terry McAuliffe has …