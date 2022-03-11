How Life in Kyiv Changed in an Instant: ‘I Feel Like I Am in a Dream’

Kyiv, Ukraine — At the Brodsky Choral Synagogue in the heart of Kyiv, men cheerfully belt out Hebrew songs in the cold, cheered on by a small crowd.

In the midst of a war-torn landscape, this is a rare moment of light. Houses of worship are almost all shuttered for ordinary services; instead they’ve been transformed into evacuation meeting points and shelters for the displaced and desperate.

“I never thought this could happen here,” says Moshe Azman, chief rabbi of Ukraine. “I feel like I am in a dream.”

For those who remain in Kyiv, life …