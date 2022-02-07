News

NR PLUS Education

How Michigan’s Ballooning DEI Bureaucracy Stifled Speech and Divided the Campus

By &
Students on the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., in 2018. (Rebecca Cook/Reuters)

It started as a crude joke among friends at the University of Michigan’s Student Veterans of America chapter, one member ribbing another in an online chat about her sexual proclivity.

But the joke didn’t land well, and the female student — the target of the joke — was angry. Apologies were swift, effusive, and sincere. The joke had been meant as a friendly play on the female student’s own joking commentary about her sex life, but the apologies weren’t enough.

“She went right to the university and tried to burn us down,” Joe Jackowski, a former member of the veterans’ group, told

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Worst Ally

The Worst Ally

Germany, the laggard of NATO with a deep conflict of interest regarding Russia, is the weak link.

The Latest