News

NR PLUS Media

How RT and Other Russian Propaganda Outlets Greased the Skids for War in Ukraine

By
(RT/Screenshot via Youtube)

Moscow had no intention of invading Ukraine, and reports to the contrary were part of a fake reality that the West was trying to sell to the world.

Western media outlets worked in lockstep with their respective governments to pump out a stream of one-sided anti-Russian lies, all part of a “coordinated campaign” designed to gaslight people. It was just like in the movie Wag the Dog. The biggest victim of this conspiracy: Ukraine itself, which was suffering because the U.S. had drawn it into its games to further America’s selfish interests. It was nothing less than “total madness.”

“We don’t want

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest