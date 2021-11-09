Howard Stern Says He Could Beat Trump in 2024: ‘There’s No Way I’d Lose’

Howard Stern speaks during an America’s Got Talent news conference in New York City in 2012. (Stephen Chernin/Reuters)

Howard Stern suggested on Tuesday that he could run for the presidency against Donald Trump in 2024 and win, saying, “There’s no way I’d lose.”

During his Sirius XM show, Stern expressed surprise that a comment he made on his Monday show about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being a “sc**bag” received so much attention. The radio host joked that if people see that point of view as revolutionary that he might just be smart enough to run the U.S.

“I think I’m going to run for president,” he said.

Co-host Robin Quivers replied, “If Trump decided to run again, you have to run against him. That’s my plan.”

“That’s what’s going to have to happen,” Quivers added. “We can’t leave it to the Democrats.”

“Who the f*** am I?” Stern said. “I know, I’ll beat his a**.”

He then said that he told his wife that he might have to do his “civic duty” and run for president if Trump runs again.

“I would just sit there at debate and play that f**king clip of him trying to fix the election, over and over again. There’s no way I’d lose,” Stern said, referring to a phone call between Trump and Brad Raffensperger in which Trump tried to convince the Georgia secretary of state that there had been election fraud in the state.

While Trump was once a recurring guest on Stern’s show, and at one point Stern referred to Trump as a friend, the radio host was critical of his job as president and supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020 against Trump.

“I’m absolutely out of my f***ing mind about how this country is being run and what is going on,” Stern said last year.

Should Stern make a bid for the presidency, it wouldn’t be his first foray into politics — the radio host ran as a Libertarian in New York’s gubernatorial election in 1994. However, he dropped out when the state’s Supreme Court upheld a requirement that as a political candidate he would be required to disclose his personal finances.

