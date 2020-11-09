HUD Secretary Ben Carson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

HUD Secretary Ben Carson on Capitol Hill in 2018. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports.

“Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery,” Carson’s chief of staff Coalter Baker told ABC News.

Carson attended an election night party at the White House along with White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who announced Wednesday that he also tested positive for the virus.

Last month, several people in the White House, including President Trump and members of his family and staff, tested positive for the virus. Trump spent several days in the hospital before he recovered.

