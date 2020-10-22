Hunter Biden Business Partner Confirms Email Showing Joe Was Offered Ten Percent Stake in Chinese Business Deal

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden laugh as they listen to the grandson of George McGovern at a prayer service for former Democratic Senator George McGovern in Sioux Falls, S.D., October 25, 2012. (Nati Harnik/Reuters)

The recipient of an email that purportedly detailed a business arrangement between a Chinese company and the Biden family confirmed on Thursday that the email is “genuine” and said the family “aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions” from foreign entities.

Tony Bobulinski, who is listed as a recipient of the email first published by the New York Post, offered further detail in a statement to Fox News on the correspondence, which references a proposed equity split: “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?”

“The reference to ‘the Big Guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden,” said Bobulinski, who says he was brought on as CEO of Sinohawk Holdings by Hunter Biden and James Gilliar, the sender of the email.

Sinohawk “was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family,” he said.

Bobulinski said he does not believe Joe Biden’s previous claim that the Democrat and the younger Biden did not discuss Hunter’s business.

Hunter Biden “frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals,” he said.

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line,” Bobulinski said.

“The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China,” he added.

Chinese involvement in the deal was “political or influence investment” on their part, Bobulinski believes.

In May 2017, according to texts obtained by Fox News, Gilliar warned Bobulinski, “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid.”

Bobulinski replied, “OK they should be paranoid about things.”

Texts also show Bobulinski saying, “U need to stress to H, does he want to be the reason or factor that blows up his dad’s campaign, things need to be done right and protective of that fact.”

May 20, 2017 text exchange obtained by #FoxNews – Tony Bobulinski is warned by business partner James Gilliar "Don't mention Joe being involved, it's only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid", which I'm told is a reference to Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/TB0UlEfOg0 — Mike Emanuel 🇺🇸 (@MikeEmanuelFox) October 22, 2020

Bobulinski has agreed to provide documents to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that allegedly show Joe Biden was designed to be a silent beneficiary in the venture, according to Breitbart. The panel sent Bobulinski a request for documents on Wednesday.

Senator Ron Johnson (R., Wis.), the chairman of the committee, told Just the News that the panel is “working to validate information being revealed by multiple sources.”

“As part of those efforts, we have reached out to several individuals named in recently revealed emails, including Tony Bobulinski. We look forward to their cooperation in helping us uncover the truth,” Johnson said.

