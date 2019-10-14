News

Elections

Hunter Biden Retains Stake in Chinese Private Equity Firm Despite Stepping down from Board

By
Hunter Biden (left) and then–Vice President Joe Biden walk down Pennsylvania Avenue following the inauguration of President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2009. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Hunter Biden announced Sunday that he will step down from the board of a Chinese private equity firm amid allegations of a conflict of interest involving his father, but his statement, issued through an attorney, made no mention of plans to divest his personal stake in the company.

Biden committed in the statement to giving up his unpaid seat on the board of BHR (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Co. but did not mention the ten percent stake in the company that he purchased in 2017.

In 2013, the company received a $1.5 billion investment from the Chinese government, and was officially registered after the Bidens flew together to China aboard Air Force Two.

“When Biden’s son walks out of China with $1.5 billion in a fund, and the biggest funds in the world can’t get money out of China, and he’s there for one quick meeting and he flies in on Air Force Two, I think that’s a horrible thing,” said Trump in September, accusing the two of improper conduct.

Both Bidens have strenuously denied allegations of wrongdoing. In response to the attacks, Joe Biden has accused Trump of trying to distract from his own corrupt dealings in the Ukraine, and recently called for Trump’s impeachment for the first time.

Comments

“In full view of the world and the American people, Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation, and committed impeachable acts,” Biden told a crowd during a campaign stop in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Trump is currently the subject of an impeachment inquiry by House Democrats into whether he improperly pressured Ukraine to investigate allegations against the Bidens in that country.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

The Democrats’ Disastrous CNN LGBT Town Hall

By
A few days after Donald Trump committed the worst foreign-policy blunder of his presidency by betraying America’s Kurdish allies in northern Syria, former vice president Joe Biden, the elder statesman and co-frontrunner in the Democratic presidential primary, was on a national stage talking to CNN’s primetime ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith Resigns

By
Fox News Channel's chief anchor, Shepard Smith, announced on air Friday that he would be resigning from his post after 23 years with the network. “This is my last newscast here,” said Smith. “Recently, I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News. After requesting that I stay, they obliged.” He ... Read More
White House

What Is Impeachment For?

By
W hat is impeachment for? Seems like a simple question. Constitutionally speaking, it also appears to have a simple answer: to cite and remove from power a president guilty of wrongdoing. Aye, there’s the rub. What sort of wrongdoing warrants removal from power? I’d wager that the flames of ... Read More
NR Webathon

Don’t Let Michael Mann Succeed

By
I  enjoyed the running joke of Jarndyce v. Jarndyce in the great Dickens novel Bleak House, back when I first read it. Little did I know that one day I and the magazine that I love would effectively be caught up in a version of that interminable case, courtesy of a litigious climate scientist with zero regard ... Read More
Elections

Beto Proposes to Oppress Church with State

By
Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign is within the margin of error of non-existence, but in his failure he has found a purpose: expressing the Democratic id. His latest bid for left-wing love came at a CNN forum on gay rights, where he said that churches that oppose same-sex marriage should have to pay ... Read More