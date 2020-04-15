Hunter Biden Still Listed on Board of Chinese Firm Six Months after Lawyer Said He Resigned

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden depart after a pre-inauguration church service in Washington, D.C., January 18, 2009. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Business records show that Hunter Biden is still listed as a board member of Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners, despite his lawyer saying in November that Biden had resigned from the position.

Biden remains on the board and still has a 10 percent equity stake in BHR, which manages $2.1 billion in assets, according to business records reviewed by the Daily Caller on Tuesday. When the Daily Caller reported in early November that records showed Biden remained on BHR’s board, despite a statement saying he would resign “on or by October 31, 2019,” his lawyer George Mesires responded saying that “Hunter has resigned from the board,” but did not provide any evidence to confirm the statement.

Advertisement

“The statement my son put out today, which I saw when he put it out — I was told it was going to be put out, I did not consult with him about what’s being put out — in fact represents the kind of man of integrity he is,” Joe Biden said in October when Hunter released his initial statement.

President Trump and allies have targeted Joe Biden for his son’s business dealings in China, touting them in a recent attack ad. The New Yorker reported in July that Hunter Biden arraigned a meeting between his father and BHR Capital’s founder Jonathan Li during the vice president’s trip to China in 2013 — a move which drew concerns from White House officials over the possibility that Biden’s son “was leveraging access for his benefit, which just wasn’t done in that White House.”

Hunter Biden’s company Skaneateles LLC owns the 10 percent equity stake in BHR, which it purchased in October 2017 with a $420,000 investment. Skaneateles’s listed address matches that of the $3.8 million home in Los Angeles that Hunter Biden is reportedly renting for $12,000 a month, according to the company’s records.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hunter Biden agreed in January to pay monthly child support to an Arkansas woman who gave birth to his child, two days before a deadline to appear in court to explain the state of his finances, after missing a deadline to hand over five years of records.

Senate Republicans are looking at Hunter Biden’s financial records as part of a probe into Biden’s position on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. He was appointed to the board during his father’s tenure running point for U.S. relations with Ukraine. Senator Ron Johnson (R., Wisc.) revealed in an interview Monday that the probe should be released “sometime this summer.”