‘I Don’t Think There Should Be Any Debates:’ Nancy Pelosi Says Biden Should Not ‘Legitimize’ Trump

By
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) during her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters in Washington, D.C., May 7, 2020 (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said on Thursday that Joe Biden should not participate in debates with President Trump during the general election campaign.

“Don’t tell anybody I told you this, especially don’t tell Joe Biden: I don’t think there should be any debates,” Pelosi told reporters at a press conference. “I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that has any association with truth, evidence, data, and facts. I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States.”

The Biden-campaign responded that while it sympathized with Pelosi’s remarks, Biden would debate Trump later this year.

“We certainly agree with Speaker Pelosi on her views of the President’s behavior,” Biden-campaign rapid response director Andrew Yates said in a statement. “But just as she has powerfully confronted that behavior in the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room, Joe Biden looks forward to doing the same on the debate stage.”

Pelosi’s comments come after Biden has avoided many traditional media events, refusing to sit down with a number of prominent network anchors and print reporters but granting an interview to rapper Cardi B.

“They’re not putting anybody out on any of the Sunday shows. I don’t understand what’s going on here,” Fox News host Chris Wallace said in mid-August. “This just is of a piece with the the vice president not not doing really any serious interviews, not answering any questions since the rollout.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

