News

Education

ICE Says Students on Visas Must Leave U.S. If Schools Transition to Online-Only

By
Students and pedestrians walk through the Yard at Harvard University after the school asked its students not to return to campus after Spring Break and said it would move to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes in Cambridge, Mass., March 10, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday that foreign students whose schools transition to online classes only in the fall must leave the U.S. to avoid violating their visa status.

“The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States,” announced the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which is run by ICE.

“Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status,” ICE continued in the statement. “If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings. ”

The U.S. had revised visa rules temporarily earlier this year to allow foreign nationals to remain in the country as they completed their spring and summer courses after the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to transition to online classes.

Students who enroll in at least some in-person classes during the fall semester will be allowed to stay in the U.S. as usual. Monday’s rule announcement for online courses applies to students with F-1 and M-1 nonimmigrant visas, which are granted to those taking academic and vocational courses.

Comments

The move received pushback from organizations representing higher-education institutions, including the Association of American Universities, with some noting that international students are also a boon for the U.S., contributing $45 billion to the economy in 2018, according to the Department of Commerce. University officials are scrambling to figure out how to handle the rule change.

Universities are required to certify by July 15 whether they will offer some in-person classes or operate on an online-only basis.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

Year Zero

By
Every cultural revolution starts at year zero, whether explicitly or implicitly. The French Revolution recalibrated the calendar to begin anew, and the genocidal Pol Pot declared his own Cambodian revolutionary ascension as the beginning of time. Somewhere after May 25, 2020, the death of George Floyd, while ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Year Zero

By
Every cultural revolution starts at year zero, whether explicitly or implicitly. The French Revolution recalibrated the calendar to begin anew, and the genocidal Pol Pot declared his own Cambodian revolutionary ascension as the beginning of time. Somewhere after May 25, 2020, the death of George Floyd, while ... Read More
Education

Destroy the ‘Public’ Education System

By
‘Public” schools have been a catastrophe for the United States. This certainly isn’t an original assertion, but as we watch thousands of authoritarian brats tearing down the legacies of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, it’s more apparent than ever. State-run schools have undercut two fundamental ... Read More
Education

Destroy the ‘Public’ Education System

By
‘Public” schools have been a catastrophe for the United States. This certainly isn’t an original assertion, but as we watch thousands of authoritarian brats tearing down the legacies of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, it’s more apparent than ever. State-run schools have undercut two fundamental ... Read More
Culture

Netflix Must Cancel Barack Obama

By
Boeing executive Niel Golightly has been forced to resign because of a scandal. The scandal is that in 1987, when he was a 29-year-old Navy pilot, he thought that putting women in combat roles was a bad idea, and he said so. If this sort of thing is our new standard for corporate behavior, then how can ... Read More
Culture

Netflix Must Cancel Barack Obama

By
Boeing executive Niel Golightly has been forced to resign because of a scandal. The scandal is that in 1987, when he was a 29-year-old Navy pilot, he thought that putting women in combat roles was a bad idea, and he said so. If this sort of thing is our new standard for corporate behavior, then how can ... Read More
U.S.

A Data Double Take: Police Shootings

By
In a recent article, social scientist Patrick Ball revisited his and Kristian Lum’s 2015 study, which made a compelling argument for the underreporting of lethal police shootings by the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS). Lum and Ball’s study may be old, but it bears revisiting amid debates over the American ... Read More
U.S.

A Data Double Take: Police Shootings

By
In a recent article, social scientist Patrick Ball revisited his and Kristian Lum’s 2015 study, which made a compelling argument for the underreporting of lethal police shootings by the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS). Lum and Ball’s study may be old, but it bears revisiting amid debates over the American ... Read More
Education

Meritocracy without Meeting

By
Harvard University announced that it was canceling in-person classes for the entire upcoming academic year because of COVID-19. Students can attend digital Harvard for the exact same price. Some of my fellow conservatives are wondering if the stresses of pandemic conditions will finally pop an over-inflated ... Read More
Education

Meritocracy without Meeting

By
Harvard University announced that it was canceling in-person classes for the entire upcoming academic year because of COVID-19. Students can attend digital Harvard for the exact same price. Some of my fellow conservatives are wondering if the stresses of pandemic conditions will finally pop an over-inflated ... Read More
Culture

A Triumph at Mount Rushmore

By
If nothing else, President Donald Trump’s July Fourth speech at Mount Rushmore clarified the battle lines of our culture war. The New York Times called the speech “dark and divisive,” while an Associated Press headline declared, “Trump pushes racial division.” A Washington Post story said the speech ... Read More
Culture

A Triumph at Mount Rushmore

By
If nothing else, President Donald Trump’s July Fourth speech at Mount Rushmore clarified the battle lines of our culture war. The New York Times called the speech “dark and divisive,” while an Associated Press headline declared, “Trump pushes racial division.” A Washington Post story said the speech ... Read More
Culture

How Long Will Margaret Sanger Last?

By
Much of the radical Left is at present consumed by a feverish desire to erase from U.S. history anyone whom they’ve deemed in some way insufficiently loyal to the progressive creed of 2020. The statue-toppling brigades have exercised little discretion in determining which of our leaders are no longer fit for ... Read More
Culture

How Long Will Margaret Sanger Last?

By
Much of the radical Left is at present consumed by a feverish desire to erase from U.S. history anyone whom they’ve deemed in some way insufficiently loyal to the progressive creed of 2020. The statue-toppling brigades have exercised little discretion in determining which of our leaders are no longer fit for ... Read More