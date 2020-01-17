News

Immigration

ICE Subpoenas Denver Law Enforcement in ‘Last Resort’ over Sanctuary City Battle

By
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a suspect in Los Angeles in 2017. (Charles Reed/Reuters)

Citing a “drastic” lack of cooperation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement subpoenaed Denver law enforcement on Monday for information on four undocumented immigrants arrested by local authorities and wanted for deportation, the first time the agency has ever subpoenaed law enforcement.

Three of the men had already been released and ICE said the police did not give them information on the release times.

“In the past, we had full support. We collaborated in the interest of public safety,” Henry Lucero, deputy executive associate director for ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, told the Associated Press. “This is a drastic change, and one ICE is forced to do, and puts other agencies on notice that we don’t want this to happen. We want to protect the public.”

Denver, however, denied withholding the information from the agency, saying its “immigration ordinance fully complies with federal law.”

“ICE officials contacted Denver to request jail release notifications involving four inmates,” Ryan Luby, a spokesman for the city attorney’s office, said. “Contrary to what ICE is saying, we honored three of those requests for the three inmates released at that time. We will honor the request for the fourth inmate when he is released.”

The four men, three Mexican nationals and one Honduran, had all been previously deported, according to ICE. One man from Mexico was arrested for sexual assault, another for vehicular homicide and a third for child abuse and strangulation assault. The Honduran man was released after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Comments

ICE has encountered difficulties from local law enforcement around the country in trying to enforce immigration law.

In November, attorney general William Barr and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf sent a letter to state supreme courts in Washington and Oregon — which had barred ICE arrests at courthouses — saying they were promoting “dangerous and unlawful” protocols.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Bernie Is Not Normal

By
The most substantively outrageous presidential campaign in American history has some serious chance of success. Bernie Sanders is leading or near the top of most polls in the first two Democratic nominating states, Iowa and New Hampshire. He could plausibly win both, which would instantly transform the race ... Read More
Elections

Bernie Is Not Normal

By
The most substantively outrageous presidential campaign in American history has some serious chance of success. Bernie Sanders is leading or near the top of most polls in the first two Democratic nominating states, Iowa and New Hampshire. He could plausibly win both, which would instantly transform the race ... Read More
Media

Our Stupid Times, Etc.

By
I don’t think most people who read the news are too stupid to understand the news. I think they are too dishonest. I am frankly embarrassed that we’ve found it necessary to append a note to Zachary Evans’s report on anti-Semitism to emphasize that quoting a person to illuminate his sentiments does not ... Read More
Media

Our Stupid Times, Etc.

By
I don’t think most people who read the news are too stupid to understand the news. I think they are too dishonest. I am frankly embarrassed that we’ve found it necessary to append a note to Zachary Evans’s report on anti-Semitism to emphasize that quoting a person to illuminate his sentiments does not ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Jussie Smollett’s Google Headache

By
If Jussie Smollett had last year pleaded guilty to some minor charge, done 90 days of community service, and paid a substantial fine to reimburse the $130,000 worth of overtime costs rolled up by Chicago police detectives investigating his ludicrous assault claims, he might today be in full rebound mode. Picture ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Jussie Smollett’s Google Headache

By
If Jussie Smollett had last year pleaded guilty to some minor charge, done 90 days of community service, and paid a substantial fine to reimburse the $130,000 worth of overtime costs rolled up by Chicago police detectives investigating his ludicrous assault claims, he might today be in full rebound mode. Picture ... Read More
PC Culture

Women Lie Too

By
Elizabeth Warren says Bernie Sanders once told her that a woman couldn't win the presidency. Bernie Sanders says Elizabeth Warren is lying about the encounter. I have no idea whom to believe. Some notable people on Twitter have wondered if maybe, considering all that happened during the #MeToo movement, ... Read More
PC Culture

Women Lie Too

By
Elizabeth Warren says Bernie Sanders once told her that a woman couldn't win the presidency. Bernie Sanders says Elizabeth Warren is lying about the encounter. I have no idea whom to believe. Some notable people on Twitter have wondered if maybe, considering all that happened during the #MeToo movement, ... Read More