ICU Nurse Receives First New York COVID Vaccine

By
A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in London,Britain. December 8, 2020. (Frank Augstein/Pool via Reuters)

The first coronavirus vaccine administered in New York, and possibly in the U.S., was given to intensive care unit nurse Sandra Lindsay at Long Island Jewish Medical Center on Monday morning.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday and shipped across the U.S. over the weekend, with Moderna’s vaccine likely to be approved before the end of December. Health care workers and elderly Americans will be first in line to receive a vaccine.

Lindsay was flanked by Michael Dowland, CEO of Northwell Health, and Dr. Michelle Chester, who administered the vaccine in a livestream with New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

“I would like to thank all the frontline workers, all my colleagues, who have been doing yeoman’s [work] to fight this pandemic around the world,” Lindsay said after receiving the vaccination. “I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history.”

New York City was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. in March and April, and over 24,500 residents of the city have died of the illness since the pandemic began. Almost 300,000 Americans have died of coronavirus as of Monday, with 16,400,000 testing positive for the illness.

The testing and approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, along with the expected approval of vaccines from Moderna, Oxford, and AstraZeneca, were completed in unprecedented time, with the process usually taking years. Moderna’s and Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccines were developed with new technology never before used on a wide scale, and are over 90-percent effective against coronavirus.

Media

Joseph Epstein and the ‘Dr.’ Controversy

By
Some authors append “Ph.D.” to their name in their tagline and sometimes even in their byline. Editors routinely delete it. Likewise with “Dr. Jones” in running text. It’s Ms. Jones, if the publication is old school. If not, Firstname Jones on first mention and just Jones after that. Granted, some ... Read More
Music

The Broken-Hearted Bee Gees

By
The Bee Gees died professionally twice, in less than a decade, then three of the four Brothers Gibb (two of them Bee Gees) died too young. This is why HBO’s documentary about one of the biggest pop groups of all time is called The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart instead of The Bee Gees: You Should Be ... Read More
Doctor Jill Biden

By
Last night on Twitter I commented that I think that the rote insistence that Jill Biden be referred to “Doctor Jill Biden” is kind of silly (that’s how President Obama referred to her). This elicited a remarkable amount of anger. I then made things worse by explaining that Jill Biden isn’t a “real” ... Read More

Science & Tech

Google Services Suffer Major Outage

By
Google services including Gmail and YouTube suffered a major outage on Monday morning, with services down across the globe for about 40 minutes. The Google search engine was not affected by the outage, however other services were down from about 6:55 a.m. to 7:35 a.m. worldwide. The cause of the outage was not ... Read More
