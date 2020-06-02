News

Elections

‘If I Didn’t Have a Primary, I Wouldn’t Care’: Rep. Engel Admits He Only Wants to Speak at George Floyd Rally to Get Reelected

By
Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) arrives to hear testimony from U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, in Washington, D.C., October 17, 2019. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Representative Eliot Engel (D., N.Y.) was caught on hot mic on Tuesday admitting that he only wanted to speak at a George Floyd rally because of his upcoming primary.

The rally was led by Bronx Borough president Ruben Diaz Jr. Engel, whose district covers parts of the Bronx, has not returned from Washington, D.C., for months during the coronavirus pandemic.

When Engel asked Diaz to be allowed to address the crowd, Diaz answered “there’s just too many folks here” who were scheduled to speak.

“If I didn’t have a primary I wouldn’t care,” Engel said. Diaz, shaking his head, responded “Don’t to this to me. We’re not going to do this.”

Engel has served in his district since 2013, but faces a heated primary contest this election season. Progressive groups have united around a single candidate, Jumaal Bowman, who is backed by Justice Democrats and the New York Working Families Party. Another primary challenger, Andom Ghebreghiorgis, dropped out of the race to endorse Bowman.

“From the very beginning, [Ghebreghiorgis and I] were fighting for the same things,” Bowman told NY1 on Monday. “He also believes in a Green New Deal, Medicare for All, getting big money out of politics and really centering the working class and empowering the people in this district who have been neglected.”

Comments

Ghebreghiorgis said of himself and Bowman, “There’s a lot of alignment we have in terms of our policies….We see right now protests throughout the country around the idea of institutionalized racism as black men.”

Engel’s request to speak at the rally comes after massive demonstrations against the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by white police officers. Demonstrations have spiraled out of control in major cities, with New York seeing widespread looting including in Engel’s district. At the same time, areas of the Bronx have also seen some of the highest coronavirus death rates in the city.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

No, Martin Luther King Was Not Pro-Riot

By
Among the more contemptible rhetorical tricks used this past weekend was the hijacking of Martin Luther King Jr. to enlist him in the cause of rioting. Celebrities, activists, leading journalistic institutions, and even the Martin Luther King Jr. Center itself are participating in a misinformation campaign by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No, Martin Luther King Was Not Pro-Riot

By
Among the more contemptible rhetorical tricks used this past weekend was the hijacking of Martin Luther King Jr. to enlist him in the cause of rioting. Celebrities, activists, leading journalistic institutions, and even the Martin Luther King Jr. Center itself are participating in a misinformation campaign by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Suicide of the Cities

By
I noted on Twitter last night that rioting, coming right after the virus, is a catastrophe for the cities. Regardless of whether Trump or Biden is elected in November, it's easy to envision the following happening: Americans will flee the cities as they did in the post-1968 era. Thirty years of great progress for ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Suicide of the Cities

By
I noted on Twitter last night that rioting, coming right after the virus, is a catastrophe for the cities. Regardless of whether Trump or Biden is elected in November, it's easy to envision the following happening: Americans will flee the cities as they did in the post-1968 era. Thirty years of great progress for ... Read More
U.S.

Joe Biden Doesn’t Know How Guns Work

By
Joe Biden can best capitalize on the rioting following the death of George Floyd in the same way he can best capitalize on anything in 2020: by keeping quiet and out of sight. Unfortunately for Biden, he does occasionally show up and say things. And then this happens: He suggests that police should be trained ... Read More
U.S.

Joe Biden Doesn’t Know How Guns Work

By
Joe Biden can best capitalize on the rioting following the death of George Floyd in the same way he can best capitalize on anything in 2020: by keeping quiet and out of sight. Unfortunately for Biden, he does occasionally show up and say things. And then this happens: He suggests that police should be trained ... Read More