IG Clears Trump of Lafayette Park Photo-Op Charge after Months of Media Dishonesty

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week we have the media’s false assumptions on the alleged Trump-St. John’s Church photo-op debacle, Twitter’s seemingly ever-changing hacked materials policy, the return of Jeffrey Toobin, and more media misses.

You Know What Happens When You Assume . . .

Last summer, the incident in which federal officers allegedly cleared peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrators from Lafayette Park so then-President Trump could have a photo-op at St. John’s Church became, for many, a stark example of why protest against law enforcement and government was needed in the …