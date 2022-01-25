News

Illegal Immigrant Apprehensions Reach 20-Year High in Biden’s First Year

A member of the Border Patrol’s Search, Trauma and Rescue Unit speaks with migrants from Central America who were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents after crossing into the United States from Mexico in Sunland Park, N.M., July 15, 2021. (Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents apprehended more than 2 million migrants at the southwest border during President Joe Biden’s first year in office, likely the highest number in over 20 years, according to a National Review analysis of CBP data.

According to the data, agents encountered 2,033,863 migrants at the border in 2021, with the vast majority – more than 1.9 million – being apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol officers. The rest were apprehended by Office of Field Operations agents at U.S. ports of entry.

The 2 million apprehensions in 2021 is more than double the 921,812 apprehensions in 2019, during

