Illegal Immigrant Apprehensions Reach 20-Year High in Biden’s First Year

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents apprehended more than 2 million migrants at the southwest border during President Joe Biden’s first year in office, likely the highest number in over 20 years, according to a National Review analysis of CBP data.

According to the data, agents encountered 2,033,863 migrants at the border in 2021, with the vast majority – more than 1.9 million – being apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol officers. The rest were apprehended by Office of Field Operations agents at U.S. ports of entry.

The 2 million apprehensions in 2021 is more than double the 921,812 apprehensions in 2019, during …