Impeachment Managers Reveal Unseen Footage of Rioters at Capitol

House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) addresses the Senate with the impeachment managers’ opening argument in the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump on Capitol Hill, February 10, 2021. (U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters)

House impeachment managers revealed previously-unseen footage of rioters breaching the Capitol on January 6, during the first day of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Trump.

The House voted to impeach the former president for “incitement of insurrection,” after Trump told thousands of his supporters to amass at the Capitol on January 6. The mob subsequently breached the building, forcing lawmakers to evacuate and leaving five dead in the riot and its aftermath.

Advertisement

Footage from the incident showed rioters chanting “Hang Mike Pence” while searching for the former vice president. Pence was rushed away from the mob by his security detail.

In another video clip, officer Eugene Goodman can be seen directing Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah) to turn around in order to avoid rioters.

Romney, sitting in the chamber just now, was stoic and didn't move when the Senate was shown this video showing Officer Goodman saving him from the mob pic.twitter.com/MGG74ulZDF — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 10, 2021

Goodman was previously recognized during President Biden’s inauguration for leading rioters away from the Senate chamber. Romney said he didn’t realize until now that it was Goodman who warned him to leave, and told reporters that “I look forward to thanking him when I next see him…I was very fortunate indeed that Officer Goodman was there to get me in the right direction.”

Another video showed members of Senator Chuck Schumer’s (D., N.Y.) security detail rushing him away from rioters.

Absolutely stunning how close the rioters came to senators; new footage shows they were 58 steps away from senators as they were being evacuated. Schumer and his detail literally turned around and ran in the opposite direction as the mob was nearby pic.twitter.com/dUlcsNnaSB — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 10, 2021

“I don’t see how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency again. I just don’t see it,” Senator Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) told reporters after watching the footage.

Senate Democrats need the support of 17 Republican colleagues to reach the two-thirds of the vote necessary to convict Trump. It is unlikely that 17 Republicans will back the measure, although Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is reportedly undecided on whether or not to convict.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.