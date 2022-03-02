In His New Memoir, Bill Barr Predicted ‘Intermittently Alert Joe Biden’ Would Embolden Putin

In his forthcoming book One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General, Bill Barr predicted that Russian president Vladimir Putin would become more aggressive with Joe Biden at the helm in the United States.

“I am afraid that, with a wavering, intermittently alert Joe Biden in the Oval Office, Vladimir Putin will pursue Russian strategic goals more assertively and feel little need to find agreed-upon frameworks with the United States,” writes Barr, who served as attorney general under George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump.

“Given Biden’s manifest weakness, Putin is likely to feel he’s better off making no concessions at …