News

World

Indian Army Claims Three Soldiers Killed in Border Clash with China

By
A man walks inside a conference room used for meetings between military commanders of China and India, at the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009. (Adnan Abidi/Reuters)

The Indian army said Tuesday that at least three of its soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops along the disputed border in the Himalayan mountains on Monday, the first deadly confrontation between the two powers since 1975.

The Indian army said in a statement that a “violent faceoff” took place in Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region on Monday night, “with casualties on both sides.” Galwan Valley is home to a new road that India is building to connect the region to an airstrip close to China — a source of heightening tensions.

“The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers,” the statement said. “Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.” A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, mentioned no casualties on either side but stated that “serious physical conflicts” occurred.

“The Indian troops seriously violated the consensus of the two sides, crossed the border illegally twice and carried out provocative attacks on Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical conflicts between the two border forces,” Zhao said, adding that China is committed to “peace and tranquility” at the border.

Comments

Indian sources told The Associated Press that fistfights and stone-throwing broke out, leading to casualties. But they maintained that no shots were fired by either side.

Since early May, thousands of Indian and Chinese forces have been moved to the “Line of Actual Control,” a border over 2,000 miles long that roughly demarcates the border between China and India.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Trolling Is a Terrible Way to Write Laws

By
Today, the Supreme Court held in Bostock v. Clayton County that the words “discriminate against any individual . . . because of such individual’s . . . sex” in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 mean discrimination based on sexual orientation or transgender status. There are many different angles ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Trolling Is a Terrible Way to Write Laws

By
Today, the Supreme Court held in Bostock v. Clayton County that the words “discriminate against any individual . . . because of such individual’s . . . sex” in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 mean discrimination based on sexual orientation or transgender status. There are many different angles ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Supreme Court Redefines Sex

By
In the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Congress took the unprecedented step of inserting federal anti-discrimination law into purely private employment decisions. It did so to address an urgent national crisis: the long shadow of state-backed racial discrimination. A mischievous opponent of the bill added “sex” to ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Supreme Court Redefines Sex

By
In the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Congress took the unprecedented step of inserting federal anti-discrimination law into purely private employment decisions. It did so to address an urgent national crisis: the long shadow of state-backed racial discrimination. A mischievous opponent of the bill added “sex” to ... Read More