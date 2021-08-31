News

Indiana School District Segregates Teachers into Race, Gender ‘Affinity Groups’

By
School buses remain parked in a lot due to the pandemic in San Francisco, Calif., April 7, 2020. (Stephen Lam/Reuters)

An Indiana public school system is accused of segregating teachers and staff by pushing them to join affinity groups based on their race, gender, sexual orientation, and abilities.

But the only group for staff “who identify as white” is a “Confronting White Privilege” group, according to documents obtained by Parents Defending Education, a nonprofit that fights classroom indoctrination and activist-driven agendas in U.S. schools.

According to the documents, Indianapolis Public Schools’ Office of Racial Equity recently sent registration information for twelve affinity groups to district employees, writing, “We are so excited to be able to offer this opportunity this school year and

