Inflation Surges to 39-Year High in November, Surpassing Expectations

Cars pass a BP gas station in Arlington, Va., in 2010. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Inflation soared increased at the fastest rate since 1982, surpassing projections, the Labor Department announced Friday.

The consumer price index surged 0.8 percent for the month and 6.8 percent year-over-year, the highest rate of price increases since June 1982. The core CPI, which excludes the more volatile food and energy costs to depict a more balanced assessment of inflation, increased 0.5 percent for the month and 4.9 percent from a year ago, alone representing the sharpest uptick since the early 1990s.

Advertisement

The latest report ups the ante for the Federal Reserve, whose chairman Jerome Powell, in addition to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, recently abandoned the talking point that inflation is “transitory” due to the persistent hikes. To curb spiraling inflation, the Fed might be compelled to raise interest rates, which comes with its own economic implications.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.