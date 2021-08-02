News

NR PLUS Education

Inside the Conservative Campaign to Take Back School Boards from Classroom Closers, CRT Activists

By
Shelley Slebrch and other angry parents and community members protest after a Loudoun County School Board meeting was halted by the school board because the crowd refused to quiet down, in Ashburn, Va., June 22, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)
Driven by opposition to school closures and critical race theory, conservatives across the country are fighting for a voice on their local school boards.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen Jess Bradbury and her husband moved to their home in Lower Providence Township outside of Philadelphia ten years ago, they did it with education in mind.

The schools in the Methacton School District were some of the best in Pennsylvania, Bradbury said, and the district as a whole was well regarded in the state.

Jess Bradbury (Jess Bradbury/Campaign of Jess Bradbury)

Fast forward a decade. Bradbury’s eight-year-old daughter is preparing to start third grade, and things in the district have changed. She said the school board is pushing political activism over core academics, hurting its rankings. Textbooks have become political footballs. The district

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest