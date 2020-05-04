Internal CDC Models Project 3,000 Daily COVID Deaths by June 1

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. (Tami Chappell/Reuters)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is projecting the U.S. coronavirus daily death toll to reach about 3,000 people by June 1, with 200,000 new cases per day by the same date, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The projections were compiled into charts currently used by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“There remains a large number of counties whose burden continues to grow,” the CDC warned in the documents.

“This is not a White House document nor has it been presented to the task force or gone through interagency vetting,” read a statement from the White House commenting on the report. “This data is not reflective of any of the modeling done by the Coronavirus Task Force or data that the task force has analyzed. The President’s phased guidelines to open up America again are a scientific-driven approach that the top health and infectious disease experts in the federal government agreed with.”

President Trump predicted on Sunday that the U.S. would see thousands of additional deaths from the disease.

“We’re going to lose anywhere from 75, 80, to 100,000 people,” Trump said in a virtual town hall on Fox News. “That’s a horrible thing. We shouldn’t lose one person over this.”

At the end of March, Dr. Deborah Birx, response coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force, predicted a similar death toll of at least 100,000 even with Americans following social distancing guidelines.

However, the president also stated that he believes the country will have a vaccine for coronavirus by the end of 2020. The White House has initiated “Operation Warp Speed,” a coordinated effort by various elements in pharmaceutical industries, the military, and government agencies to speed development of a vaccine.

There are currently over 1,100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and close to 68,000 deaths, with 19,000 deaths in New York City alone.

U.S. unemployment has shot to 18 percent of the workforce, or about 30 million people, following mass closures of businesses to enforce social distancing measures. Several states with lower numbers of coronavirus cases, such as Georgia and Colorado, are gradually reopening businesses that were shut because of the pandemic.

