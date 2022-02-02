International Coalition of Olympic Athletes Will Boycott Opening Ceremony in Beijing: Report

A light show takes place at the National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest, ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, February 2, 2022. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)

An international coalition of athletes, representing at least two western nations, will boycott the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic games on Friday in an act of protest against China’s human rights abuses.

Given that publicly condemning China could mean retaliation for these participants, some are choosing not to make an appearance at the ceremonies as a symbolic gesture in solidarity with the regime’s victims, including the Uyghurs, Tibetans, and Hong Kong dissidents, activists revealed to Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin.

“The simple gesture of skipping out on the Opening Ceremonies can be a tremendous opportunity for athletes to show solidarity and compassion towards the Uyghur, Tibetan, Hong Konger and Mongolian communities that have suffered unimaginable human rights violations by the hands of China’s Communist Party,” Dorjee Tseten, executive director of Students for a Free Tibet (SFT), told the Post. “Athletes, you have a voice, your gesture of solidarity can make a difference.”

