News

Elections

Internet Provocateur Laura Loomer Wins Florida GOP Primary

By
Laura Loomer for Congress video (Campaign ad image via YouTube)

Laura Loomer, an online provocateur who rose to prominence by attacking Democrats and lashing out against America’s recent cultural changes, has won the Republican primary in Florida’s 21st congressional district, which includes West Palm Beach and President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The district is heavily Democratic and incumbent Representative Lois Frankel is projected to easily win the election this fall.

Loomer has been banned from Facebook and other social media platforms for anti-Muslim comments. Loomer has called Islam “a cancer on humanity” and supported banning Muslims from holding political office in the U.S. Ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft banned Loomer after she wrote on Twitter, f”Someone needs to create a non Islamic form of Uber or Lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver.”

Her candidacy was endorsed by conspiracy-theorist Alex Jones.

“Great going Laura,” President Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night. “You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet!”

In other Florida primary news, Freshman Florida representative Ross Spano has lost the Republican primary in his district, becoming the fifth Republican incumbent to be voted out of the House.

Commissioner Scott Franklin of Lakeland bested Spano in the 15th congressional district in Florida, which sits between Tampa and Orlando. The district is solidly Republican and has voted in a Republican representative almost every election since 1983.

Franklin received the backing of Matt Gaetz, a staunch Trump ally from Florida’s 1st district.

Comments

Spano is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for possible campaign-finance violations. In December 2018, Spano acknowledged borrowing $180,000 from two friends that year and subsequently using $167,000 for his congressional campaign, designating that sum as “personal funds.”

“As I’ve said before, we acknowledged that mistakes were made with respect to the campaign loans, but those mistakes were completely inadvertent and unintentional,” Spano said in 2019. “We were the ones who self-reported this to the F.E.C. We are confident that upon review, the Justice Department will see it that way, too.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

The Polls Don’t Look Promising

By
On the menu today: Last night was happy talk and soft-focus at the Democratic convention, so let’s turn our attention to the outlook for the non-presidential races in November. It’s not all bad news for Republicans, but it’s ominous. Elsewhere, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is relegated to the briefest of ... Read More
Elections

The Polls Don’t Look Promising

By
On the menu today: Last night was happy talk and soft-focus at the Democratic convention, so let’s turn our attention to the outlook for the non-presidential races in November. It’s not all bad news for Republicans, but it’s ominous. Elsewhere, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is relegated to the briefest of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Queen Kamala’s Imperial Aspirations

By
Kamala Harris does not want to be the president of the United States. She wants to be the queen of the post-constitutional remnants of what used to be the United States. On first reading, this might seem like a hysterical and overblown claim, but it’s actually quite easy to support. All one has to do is read ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Queen Kamala’s Imperial Aspirations

By
Kamala Harris does not want to be the president of the United States. She wants to be the queen of the post-constitutional remnants of what used to be the United States. On first reading, this might seem like a hysterical and overblown claim, but it’s actually quite easy to support. All one has to do is read ... Read More
Media

Clinesmith, the Russia Lie, and the Deep State

By
Picture a lawyer you know. Fairly persnickety with details, no? Covers all bases. Doesn’t mess up the easy stuff. Rarely messes up the hard stuff. This is a person who knows the rulebook. Now picture that same person working for the FBI. Doubly careful, in this gig. It’s the big time. Now picture that same ... Read More
Media

Clinesmith, the Russia Lie, and the Deep State

By
Picture a lawyer you know. Fairly persnickety with details, no? Covers all bases. Doesn’t mess up the easy stuff. Rarely messes up the hard stuff. This is a person who knows the rulebook. Now picture that same person working for the FBI. Doubly careful, in this gig. It’s the big time. Now picture that same ... Read More
Immigration

Kamala’s Amnesty

By
Late last year, the Republican Senate approved, and President Trump signed into law, the means for a future Democratic president to grant unilateral amnesty to virtually the entire illegal population -- and get away with it. It's called “parole in place.” As my colleague Andrew Arthur explained last year, ... Read More
Immigration

Kamala’s Amnesty

By
Late last year, the Republican Senate approved, and President Trump signed into law, the means for a future Democratic president to grant unilateral amnesty to virtually the entire illegal population -- and get away with it. It's called “parole in place.” As my colleague Andrew Arthur explained last year, ... Read More