Internet Provocateur Laura Loomer Wins Florida GOP Primary

Laura Loomer, an online provocateur who rose to prominence by attacking Democrats and lashing out against America’s recent cultural changes, has won the Republican primary in Florida’s 21st congressional district, which includes West Palm Beach and President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The district is heavily Democratic and incumbent Representative Lois Frankel is projected to easily win the election this fall.

Loomer has been banned from Facebook and other social media platforms for anti-Muslim comments. Loomer has called Islam “a cancer on humanity” and supported banning Muslims from holding political office in the U.S. Ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft banned Loomer after she wrote on Twitter, f”Someone needs to create a non Islamic form of Uber or Lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver.”

Her candidacy was endorsed by conspiracy-theorist Alex Jones.

“Great going Laura,” President Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night. “You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet!”

In other Florida primary news, Freshman Florida representative Ross Spano has lost the Republican primary in his district, becoming the fifth Republican incumbent to be voted out of the House.

Commissioner Scott Franklin of Lakeland bested Spano in the 15th congressional district in Florida, which sits between Tampa and Orlando. The district is solidly Republican and has voted in a Republican representative almost every election since 1983.

Franklin received the backing of Matt Gaetz, a staunch Trump ally from Florida’s 1st district.

Spano is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for possible campaign-finance violations. In December 2018, Spano acknowledged borrowing $180,000 from two friends that year and subsequently using $167,000 for his congressional campaign, designating that sum as “personal funds.”

“As I’ve said before, we acknowledged that mistakes were made with respect to the campaign loans, but those mistakes were completely inadvertent and unintentional,” Spano said in 2019. “We were the ones who self-reported this to the F.E.C. We are confident that upon review, the Justice Department will see it that way, too.”

