News

Elections

Biden Campaign Demands Iowa Dems Explain ‘Acute Failures’ in Caucus Results Reporting

By
Former Vice President Joe Biden appears at a caucus-night rally at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. February 3, 2020. (Ivan Alvarado/Reuters)

Joe Biden’s campaign sent a letter to the Iowa Democratic Party late Monday night demanding “full explanations” as to why no caucus results had been reported more than four hours after doors opened.

“These acute failures are occurring statewide,” Biden campaign counsel Dana Remus wrote, before asking that the party give a full explanation to the campaign “regarding the methods of quality control you are employing, and an opportunity to respond, before any results are released.”

Biden trailed Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) by approximately four points heading into the caucuses, according to RealClear Politics polling average.

The Iowa state party released several statements over the night, as results on an unprecedented three separate tallies of votes remained unreported. The party initially said that  “around 25 percent of precincts” had reported, but later warned that the delay was due to “inconsistencies in the reporting.”

“This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results,” Iowa Democratic Party press director Mandy McClure said in a statement.

Many Iowa precinct chairs were forced to abandon a new app that was implemented to report results over “technical issues,” and had to instead manually deliver results, which led to long delays.

Comments

An Iowa precinct chair appeared live on CNN and said that had been on hold for over an hour while waiting to relay results. When he was patched through live on television, the state party hung up on him before he could deliver the results.

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg’s Fatuous Super Bowl Ad

By
"Mike will get it done" is the concluding message of Mike Bloomberg's 60-second anti-gun Super Bowl commercial. Get what done? The commercial, which cost Bloomberg $11 million, is about a young aspiring football player who was shot to death. But if Bloomberg has a plan to stop people from being shot to death, I'd ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg’s Fatuous Super Bowl Ad

By
"Mike will get it done" is the concluding message of Mike Bloomberg's 60-second anti-gun Super Bowl commercial. Get what done? The commercial, which cost Bloomberg $11 million, is about a young aspiring football player who was shot to death. But if Bloomberg has a plan to stop people from being shot to death, I'd ... Read More
Elections

He Has a Plan for That

By
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Elections

He Has a Plan for That

By
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Religion

Cher, God, Whoever

By
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
Religion

Cher, God, Whoever

By
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
Culture

J. Lo’s Stripper Routine Was Not ‘Empowering’

By
At a press conference last week, Jennifer Lopez was asked about the prospect of being one of the two stars of the Super Bowl halftime show, billed as the first time two Latinas would do such a concert together. Lopez replied, “That statement alone to me is empowering. When I think of my daughter, when I think ... Read More
Culture

J. Lo’s Stripper Routine Was Not ‘Empowering’

By
At a press conference last week, Jennifer Lopez was asked about the prospect of being one of the two stars of the Super Bowl halftime show, billed as the first time two Latinas would do such a concert together. Lopez replied, “That statement alone to me is empowering. When I think of my daughter, when I think ... Read More
U.S.

Virginia Turns Deep Blue

By
Democrats in Virginia last November gained control of both houses in the state legislature, and elections have consequences. As conservative legal expert Hans Bader has been tirelessly explaining over the last few weeks, Democrats in the state legislature are systematically ruining the state’s business climate ... Read More
U.S.

Virginia Turns Deep Blue

By
Democrats in Virginia last November gained control of both houses in the state legislature, and elections have consequences. As conservative legal expert Hans Bader has been tirelessly explaining over the last few weeks, Democrats in the state legislature are systematically ruining the state’s business climate ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More